DPad Deals (23. Juni 2017)
Overwatch, Firewatch und Sonic-Sale
Wer für die PS4 noch kein Overwatch hat, kann sich diese Woche über ein günstiges Amazon-Angebot freuen. Wo wir schon bei Watches sind: Auch der atmosphärische Indie-Titel Firewatch ist runtergesetzt. Und Nintendo hat allerlei Sonic-Spiele zu bieten.
PS4
Overwatch (28€) | Amazon
Bioshock Collection (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Dishonored 2 (24€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Firewatch (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Sniper Elite 4 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Trackmania Turbo (16€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS3
NBA 2k17 (20€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
WWE 2k17 (20€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Steamworld Heist (6€) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store
Volume (5€) | sonst 18€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (20€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Lost World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Boom: Lyrics Aufstieg (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo eShop
3D Sonic The Hedgehog (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic The Hedgehog (Game Gear) (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Generations (10€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Game Gear) (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Drift 2 (2€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Blast (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (16€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Boom: Feuer & Eis (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Lost World (2ß€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Boom: Der zerbrochene Kristall (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Labyrinth (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
