DPad Deals (23. Juni 2017)

(Artikel)
Torsten Ingendoh, 23. Juni 2017

DPad Deals (23. Juni 2017)

Overwatch, Firewatch und Sonic-Sale

Wer für die PS4 noch kein Overwatch hat, kann sich diese Woche über ein günstiges Amazon-Angebot freuen. Wo wir schon bei Watches sind: Auch der atmosphärische Indie-Titel Firewatch ist runtergesetzt. Und Nintendo hat allerlei Sonic-Spiele zu bieten.

PS4
Overwatch (28€) | Amazon

Bioshock Collection (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Dishonored 2 (24€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Firewatch (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

Sniper Elite 4 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Trackmania Turbo (16€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS3
NBA 2k17 (20€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

WWE 2k17 (20€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Steamworld Heist (6€) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store

Volume (5€) | sonst 18€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (20€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Lost World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Boom: Lyrics Aufstieg (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo eShop
3D Sonic The Hedgehog (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic The Hedgehog (Game Gear) (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Generations (10€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Game Gear) (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Drift 2 (2€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Blast (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (16€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Boom: Feuer & Eis (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Lost World (2ß€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Boom: Der zerbrochene Kristall (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Labyrinth (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Gast
04. Juli 2017 um 05:34 Uhr
GASTNAME
E-MAIL (nicht öffentlich)
      
SICHERHEITSFRAGE
Mit wie vielen "d" schreibt sich "dailydpad"?
ANTWORT

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

Gefällt dir unser Artikel?

Ähnliche Artikel

DPad Deals (12. September 2014)

Capcom und Rising Star feiern!

Paul Rubah, 12. September 2014

DPad Deals (12. August 2016)

Capcom-Sale, Uncharted 4 und mehr

Adrian Knapik, 12. August 2016

DPad Deals (5. August 2016)

Batman-Sale, Tom-Clancy-Angebote und mehr

Rian Voß, 05. August 2016

DPad Deals (11. September 2015)

Battlefield, Playstation-4-Bundles und Assassin's Creed

Benjamin Strobel, 11. September 2015

DPad Deals (29. Juli 2016)

Skylanders ab 5 Euro, Metal Gear Solid Sale und mehr

Adrian Knapik, 29. Juli 2016