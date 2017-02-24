DPad Deals (24. Februar 2017)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 24. Februar 2017

DPad Deals (24. Februar 2017)

Shooter-Shootout mit Battlefield und CoD

Also, wir haben ja schon mal schönere Dealstage gesehen. Diese Woche feiern eigentlich nur diejenigen, die noch kein Battlefield 1 oder Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ihr Eigen nennen. Darüber hinaus gibt es im Nintendo eShop ein reduziertes Shovel Knight.

Xbox One
Project CARS Digital Edition (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lovers in a dangerous spacetime (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza 5 + 6 Bundle (50 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza 6: Alle Add-ons (46 €) | sonst 140 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deadpool (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

NASCAR Heat Evolution (19 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing (9 €) | sonst 18 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition (88 €) | sonst 110 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Doodle God: ultimate Edition (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Toby: The Secret Mine (8 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Hunter's Legacy (5 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition (67 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Hand of Fate (7 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Shadow Complex Remastered (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Ducati – 90th Anniversary (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: World at War (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deadpool (15 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Blue Dragon (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Double Dragon Neon (4 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Monaco: What's yours is mine (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Slender: The Arrival (4 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

King's Quest (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Battlefield 1 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

FIFA 17 (30€ oder 23€ PS Plus) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Madden NFL 17 (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Mirror's Edge: Catalyst (13€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

The Crew (12€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Titanfall 2 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

UFC 2 (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Unravel (5€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
Battlefield 4 (7€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

FIFA 17 (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Super Meat Boy (8€ oder 6€ PS Plus) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Shovel Knight (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Trine 2: Director´s Cut (9€) | sonst 17€ | Nintendo eShop

Trine Enchanted Edition (7€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Monster Hunter Generations (30€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Shovel Knight (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Gast
25. Februar 2017 um 00:13 Uhr
GASTNAME
E-MAIL (nicht öffentlich)
      
SICHERHEITSFRAGE
Mit wie vielen "d" schreibt sich "dailydpad"?
ANTWORT

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

Gefällt dir unser Artikel?

Ähnliche Artikel

DPad Deals (24. Juni 2016)

Steam Sale! Außerdem Homefront und Darksiders 2

Rian Voß, 24. Juni 2016

DPad Deals (1. Juli 2016)

Banner Saga 2 kostenlos, Steam Sale und mehr

Adrian Knapik, 01. Juli 2016

DPad Deals (17. Juni 2016)

Ratchet & Clank, Forza-Sale und Nintendo-Angebote

Torsten Ingendoh, 17. Juni 2016

DPad Deals (10. Juni 2016)

Unschlagbarer Nintendo-Sale (und mehr)

Adrian Knapik, 10. Juni 2016

DPad Deals (3. Juni 2016)

GTA V, Rainbow Six Siege, Just Cause 3 und mehr

Adrian Knapik, 03. Juni 2016