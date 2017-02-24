DPad Deals (24. Februar 2017)
Shooter-Shootout mit Battlefield und CoD
Also, wir haben ja schon mal schönere Dealstage gesehen. Diese Woche feiern eigentlich nur diejenigen, die noch kein Battlefield 1 oder Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ihr Eigen nennen. Darüber hinaus gibt es im Nintendo eShop ein reduziertes Shovel Knight.
Xbox One
Project CARS Digital Edition (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lovers in a dangerous spacetime (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza 5 + 6 Bundle (50 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza 6: Alle Add-ons (46 €) | sonst 140 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deadpool (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
NASCAR Heat Evolution (19 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing (9 €) | sonst 18 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition (88 €) | sonst 110 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Doodle God: ultimate Edition (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Toby: The Secret Mine (8 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Hunter's Legacy (5 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition (67 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Hand of Fate (7 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Shadow Complex Remastered (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ducati – 90th Anniversary (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: World at War (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deadpool (15 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Blue Dragon (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Double Dragon Neon (4 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Monaco: What's yours is mine (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Slender: The Arrival (4 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
King's Quest (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Battlefield 1 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
FIFA 17 (30€ oder 23€ PS Plus) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Madden NFL 17 (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst (13€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The Crew (12€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Titanfall 2 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
UFC 2 (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Unravel (5€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Battlefield 4 (7€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
FIFA 17 (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Super Meat Boy (8€ oder 6€ PS Plus) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Shovel Knight (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Trine 2: Director´s Cut (9€) | sonst 17€ | Nintendo eShop
Trine Enchanted Edition (7€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Monster Hunter Generations (30€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Shovel Knight (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
