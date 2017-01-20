DPad Deals (20. Januar 2017)
Bundles, Bundles, Bundles!
Gerade werden feine Päckchen geschnürt. Zum Beispiel gibt es auf der PS4 eine schöne Bundle-Aktion, etwa mit Heavy Rain und Beyond Two Souls oder zwei Infamous-Spiele. Ähnliches natürlich für die PS3 und die PS Vita. Und auch auf der Xbox bekommt ihr zum Beispiel zwei Staffeln The Walking Dead von Telltale vergünstigt oder zwei Forza-Spiele. Vrumm! Auf der Wii U stechen dagegen zwei Spiele von Drinkbox heraus: Severed und Guacamelee.
Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Walking Dead: Season 1 und 2 (15 €) | sonst 45 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2 und Forza 5 (40 €) | sonst 80 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rocksmith 2014 Remastered (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Song of the Deep (7,5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Earthlock: Festival of Magic (20 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Back to the Future: The Game (8 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Rayman Origins (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Back to the Future: The Game (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Omerta – City of Gangsters (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Farming Simulator (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Bound by Flame (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Contrast (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mars: War Logs (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Far Cry 4 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
inFAMOUS Second Son + First Light (18€ oder 13€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The Witness (15€) | sonst 36€ | PlayStation Store
Trials Fusion (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 4 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PAYDAY 2 (8€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (7€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Amnesia: Memories (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Sword Art Online: Lost Song (12€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Severed (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Toki Tori 3D (1€) | sonst 2€ | Nintendo eShop
EDGE (1€) | sonst 2€ | Nintendo eShop
