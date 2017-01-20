DPad Deals (20. Januar 2017)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 20. Januar 2017

DPad Deals (20. Januar 2017)

Bundles, Bundles, Bundles!

Gerade werden feine Päckchen geschnürt. Zum Beispiel gibt es auf der PS4 eine schöne Bundle-Aktion, etwa mit Heavy Rain und Beyond Two Souls oder zwei Infamous-Spiele. Ähnliches natürlich für die PS3 und die PS Vita. Und auch auf der Xbox bekommt ihr zum Beispiel zwei Staffeln The Walking Dead von Telltale vergünstigt oder zwei Forza-Spiele. Vrumm! Auf der Wii U stechen dagegen zwei Spiele von Drinkbox heraus: Severed und Guacamelee.

Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Walking Dead: Season 1 und 2 (15 €) | sonst 45 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2 und Forza 5 (40 €) | sonst 80 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rocksmith 2014 Remastered (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Song of the Deep (7,5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Earthlock: Festival of Magic (20 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Back to the Future: The Game (8 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Rayman Origins (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Back to the Future: The Game (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Omerta – City of Gangsters (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Farming Simulator (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Bound by Flame (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Contrast (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Mars: War Logs (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

Far Cry 4 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

inFAMOUS Second Son + First Light (18€ oder 13€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

The Witness (15€) | sonst 36€ | PlayStation Store

Trials Fusion (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 4 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

PAYDAY 2 (8€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

The Evil Within (7€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Amnesia: Memories (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Street Fighter X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (12€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Severed (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Toki Tori 3D (1€) | sonst 2€ | Nintendo eShop

EDGE (1€) | sonst 2€ | Nintendo eShop

