DPad Deals (23. Dezember 2016)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 23. Dezember 2016

Xbox Sale, Ubisoft Sale, Steam Sale...

Okay, wisst ihr noch, wie letzte Woche alles recht ruhig war? DAS IST JETZT VORBEI! Auf der Xbox One gibt es einen gigantischen Sale mit dutzenden Triple-A-Spielen. Wir haben ein paar Highlights rausgepickt, aber es gibt noch viel mehr. Dann hat Nintendo viele Ubisoft-Spiele im Angebot und natürlich dürfen wir nicht den Steam-Sale nicht vergessen. Beachtet dafür auch unsere Kauftipps, damit ihr das Geld auch richtig ausgebt und euch nicht hinterher ärgert.

PC
Civilization Franchise Sale | bis zu 90 % | Steam

Resident Evil Franchise Sale | bis zu 90 % | Steam

Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Ein riesiger Arsch voll richtig guter Angebote (Viel günstiger) | sonst recht teuer | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Resident Evil 4 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Resident Evil 5 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Technomancer (14 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield 1 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Final Fantasy XV (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Gears of War 4 (39 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Titanfall 2 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 3 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dark Souls 3 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Burnout Paradise (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lost Odyssey (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Resident Evil 4 (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Super Street Fighter 4 (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Darksiders 2 (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Remember Me (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
PlayStation VR
Driveclub VR (19€) | Amazon

PlayStation VR Worlds (29€) | Amazon

PS4
PS4 Slim (500 GB) (239€) | Amazon

Fallout 4 (25€) | Amazon


Wii U
Child of Light (5€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Rayman Legends (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Watch_Dogs (15€) | sonst 60€ | Nintendo eShop

Assassin's Cred IV Black Flag (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Just Dance 2017 (30€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Darksiders II (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Assassin's Creed III (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (10€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop

SteamWorld Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Jurassic World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

The LEGO Movie Videogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Der Hobbit (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO BATMAN 2: DC Super Heroes

Resident Evil REvelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nitnendo eShop

Mario Kart 8 DLC ist 25% Günstiger | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney SPirit of Justice (20€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (12€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop

SteamWorld Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Harvest Moon: Geschichten zweier Städte (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Star Wars: Das ERwachen der Macht (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Street Fighter IV 3D (8€) | Sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Jurassic World (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Marvel AVengers (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

BIT.TRIP SAGA (5€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

The LEGO Movie VIdeogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Der Hobbit (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universum in Gefahr (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham

