DPad Deals (23. Dezember 2016)
DPad Deals (23. Dezember 2016)
Xbox Sale, Ubisoft Sale, Steam Sale...
Okay, wisst ihr noch, wie letzte Woche alles recht ruhig war? DAS IST JETZT VORBEI! Auf der Xbox One gibt es einen gigantischen Sale mit dutzenden Triple-A-Spielen. Wir haben ein paar Highlights rausgepickt, aber es gibt noch viel mehr. Dann hat Nintendo viele Ubisoft-Spiele im Angebot und natürlich dürfen wir nicht den Steam-Sale nicht vergessen. Beachtet dafür auch unsere Kauftipps, damit ihr das Geld auch richtig ausgebt und euch nicht hinterher ärgert.
PC
Civilization Franchise Sale | bis zu 90 % | Steam
Resident Evil Franchise Sale | bis zu 90 % | Steam
Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ein riesiger Arsch voll richtig guter Angebote (Viel günstiger) | sonst recht teuer | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Resident Evil 4 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Resident Evil 5 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Technomancer (14 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Final Fantasy XV (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Gears of War 4 (39 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Titanfall 2 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 3 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dark Souls 3 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Burnout Paradise (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lost Odyssey (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Resident Evil 4 (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Street Fighter 4 (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Darksiders 2 (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Remember Me (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
PlayStation VR
Driveclub VR (19€) | Amazon
PlayStation VR Worlds (29€) | Amazon
PS4
PS4 Slim (500 GB) (239€) | Amazon
Fallout 4 (25€) | Amazon
Wii U
Child of Light (5€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Rayman Legends (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Watch_Dogs (15€) | sonst 60€ | Nintendo eShop
Assassin's Cred IV Black Flag (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Just Dance 2017 (30€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Darksiders II (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Assassin's Creed III (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (10€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Jurassic World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
The LEGO Movie Videogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Der Hobbit (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 2: DC Super Heroes
Resident Evil REvelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nitnendo eShop
Mario Kart 8 DLC ist 25% Günstiger | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney SPirit of Justice (20€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (12€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Harvest Moon: Geschichten zweier Städte (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Star Wars: Das ERwachen der Macht (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Street Fighter IV 3D (8€) | Sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Jurassic World (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel AVengers (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
BIT.TRIP SAGA (5€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
The LEGO Movie VIdeogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Der Hobbit (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universum in Gefahr (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham
PC
Civilization Franchise Sale | bis zu 90 % | Steam
Resident Evil Franchise Sale | bis zu 90 % | Steam
Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ein riesiger Arsch voll richtig guter Angebote (Viel günstiger) | sonst recht teuer | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Resident Evil 4 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Resident Evil 5 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Technomancer (14 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Final Fantasy XV (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Gears of War 4 (39 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Titanfall 2 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 3 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dark Souls 3 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Burnout Paradise (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lost Odyssey (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Resident Evil 4 (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Street Fighter 4 (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Darksiders 2 (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Remember Me (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
PlayStation VR
Driveclub VR (19€) | Amazon
PlayStation VR Worlds (29€) | Amazon
PS4
PS4 Slim (500 GB) (239€) | Amazon
Fallout 4 (25€) | Amazon
Wii U
Child of Light (5€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Rayman Legends (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Watch_Dogs (15€) | sonst 60€ | Nintendo eShop
Assassin's Cred IV Black Flag (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Just Dance 2017 (30€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Darksiders II (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Assassin's Creed III (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (10€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Jurassic World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
The LEGO Movie Videogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Der Hobbit (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 2: DC Super Heroes
Resident Evil REvelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nitnendo eShop
Mario Kart 8 DLC ist 25% Günstiger | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney SPirit of Justice (20€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (12€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Harvest Moon: Geschichten zweier Städte (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Star Wars: Das ERwachen der Macht (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Street Fighter IV 3D (8€) | Sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Jurassic World (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel AVengers (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
BIT.TRIP SAGA (5€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
The LEGO Movie VIdeogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Der Hobbit (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universum in Gefahr (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham
Kommentare
Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Themen
Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.