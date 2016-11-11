DPad Deals (11. November 2016)

Rian Voß, 11. November 2016

DPad Deals (11. November 2016)

The Witcher 3 für 30 €, Devil May Cry-Sale

An manchen Wochen wird euer Geldbeutel auch mal geschont. Ja, es passiert selten, aber angesichts der vielen AAA-Releases haben sich die Götter diesen Monat wohl erbarmt. Auf der Xbox One kriegt ihr einen Devil May Cry Sale vorgesetzt und auf der PS4 The Witcher 3 für knackige 30 €, doch abgesehen Davon muss man gute Angebote mit der Lupe suchen. Aber hey, man muss ja nicht jede Woche sein ganzes Erspartes in digitalen Stores liegen lassen!

PC
Rainbow Six: Siege (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Steam

Deadly Premonition (3 €) | sonst 25 € | Steam

Xbox One
Super Dungeon Bros. (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Escapists (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition (10 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle (18 €) | sonst 36 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Reus (19 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Swindle (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Technomancer (28 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Cannon Brawl (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Adam's Venture: Origins (25 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rock Band 4: Fueled by Ramen DLC (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rock Band 4: Iron Maiden DLC (14 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich



Xbox 360
Monkey Island: SE (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Counter-Strike: GO (7 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

DiRT 3 (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

DiRT Showdown (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

MX vs ATV Supercross (7 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Darksiders 2 (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Darksiders 2: Season Pass (4 €) | sonst 17 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Zombie Driver HD (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Bioshock: The Collection (35€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

LEGO Jurassic World (20€ oder14€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

The Division (30€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition (30€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS3
COD: Black Ops 3 (25€ oder 19€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

One Piece Burning Blood (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (18€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS Vita
Street Figher X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted: Golden Abyss (10€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Discovery (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Dementium Remastered (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Pazuru (16€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

