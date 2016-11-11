DPad Deals (11. November 2016) The Witcher 3 für 30 €, Devil May Cry-Sale

An manchen Wochen wird euer Geldbeutel auch mal geschont. Ja, es passiert selten, aber angesichts der vielen AAA-Releases haben sich die Götter diesen Monat wohl erbarmt. Auf der Xbox One kriegt ihr einen Devil May Cry Sale vorgesetzt und auf der PS4 The Witcher 3 für knackige 30 €, doch abgesehen Davon muss man gute Angebote mit der Lupe suchen. Aber hey, man muss ja nicht jede Woche sein ganzes Erspartes in digitalen Stores liegen lassen!| sonst 40 € | Steam| sonst 25 € | Steam| Xbox Live Marketplace || Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 36 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 17 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store || sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store || sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store || sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store || sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store || sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop