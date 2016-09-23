DPad Deals (23. September 2016)
DPad Deals (23. September 2016)
Ubisoft-Sale, Rockstar-Angebote und mehr
Gibt es Ubisoft etwa schon 30 Jahre? Das sagt zumindest der Sale im PSN, bei dem ihr The Division, Assassin's Creed und mehr zu günstigen Preisen abgreifen könnt. Währenddessen gibt es bei Steam bis zu 70% Rabatt auf Spiele von Rockstar. Wenn euch irgendein GTA noch fehlt, solltet ihr da mal vorbei schauen. Diese und mehr Deals der Woche findet ihr hier im Überblick.
PC
Rockstar Publisher Weekend Sale | bis zu 70 % Rabatt | Steam
Iceberg Interactive Publisher Weekend | bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam
Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Just Cause 3 (28 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Just Cause 3 XL (38 €) | sonst 95 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing (12 €) | sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dragon Age: Inquisition: GOTY Edition (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dragon Age: Inquisition: Eindringling DLC (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dragon Age: Inquisition: Der Abstieg DLC (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dragon Age: Inquisition: Hakkons Fänge DLC (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Risen (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Risen 2 (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Risen 3: Titan Lords (7 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sacred 3 (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sacred Citadel (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deathsmiles (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Akai Katana (7 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The King of the Fighters XIII (12 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
DoDonPachi Resurrection (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded (6 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
PS4 (500 GB) + Uncharted 4 Special Edition (280€) | Amazon
Star Ocean: IAF (35€ oder 24€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
The Division (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate) (40€) | sonst 100€ | PlayStation Store
Rainbow Six Siege (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Far Cry Primal (22€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Trackmania Turbo (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Trials Fusion (9€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing (5€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
