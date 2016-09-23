DPad Deals (23. September 2016)

Adrian Knapik, 23. September 2016

Ubisoft-Sale, Rockstar-Angebote und mehr

Gibt es Ubisoft etwa schon 30 Jahre? Das sagt zumindest der Sale im PSN, bei dem ihr The Division, Assassin's Creed und mehr zu günstigen Preisen abgreifen könnt. Währenddessen gibt es bei Steam bis zu 70% Rabatt auf Spiele von Rockstar. Wenn euch irgendein GTA noch fehlt, solltet ihr da mal vorbei schauen. Diese und mehr Deals der Woche findet ihr hier im Überblick.

PC
Rockstar Publisher Weekend Sale | bis zu 70 % Rabatt | Steam

Iceberg Interactive Publisher Weekend | bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam


Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Just Cause 3 (28 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Just Cause 3 XL (38 €) | sonst 95 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing (12 €) | sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dragon Age: Inquisition: GOTY Edition (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dragon Age: Inquisition: Eindringling DLC (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dragon Age: Inquisition: Der Abstieg DLC (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dragon Age: Inquisition: Hakkons Fänge DLC (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Risen (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Risen 2 (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Risen 3: Titan Lords (7 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sacred 3 (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sacred Citadel (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deathsmiles (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Akai Katana (7 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The King of the Fighters XIII (12 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

DoDonPachi Resurrection (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded (6 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
PS4 (500 GB) + Uncharted 4 Special Edition (280€) | Amazon

Star Ocean: IAF (35€ oder 24€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

The Division (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate) (40€) | sonst 100€ | PlayStation Store

Rainbow Six Siege (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Far Cry Primal (22€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Trackmania Turbo (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Trials Fusion (9€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing (5€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

