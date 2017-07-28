DPad Deals (28. Juli 2017)
DPad Deals (28. Juli 2017)
Capcom-Sale
Willkommen bei den Deals der Woche! Nintendo-Fans sollten diesmal aufpassen, vor allem, wenn ihr auf Capcom steht. Im Store gibt es nämlich beispielsweise Mega Man, Phoenix Wright und Duck Tales zu vergünstigten Preisen. Und hier ist der Rest der Angebote:
Xbox One
Grow Up (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Runbow (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Runbow (17 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Adventures of Pip (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 4 Final Stand (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dreamfall Chapters (22 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Energy Cycle (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Moto Racer 4 (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Save the Ninja Clan (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Shantae and the Pirates Curse (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Teslagrad (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
UFC 2 (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Yesterday Origins (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Lego Pirates of the Carribean (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 8 (18 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 7 (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper: Ghost Warrior (2 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 (6 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Wii U
DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (8€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Trine 2: Director's Cut (8€) | sonst 17€ | Nintendo eShop
Trine Enchanted Edition (6€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara (4€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (10€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Street Fighter IV 3D (7€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Xbox One
Grow Up (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Runbow (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Runbow (17 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Adventures of Pip (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 4 Final Stand (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dreamfall Chapters (22 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Energy Cycle (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Moto Racer 4 (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Save the Ninja Clan (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Shantae and the Pirates Curse (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Teslagrad (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
UFC 2 (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Yesterday Origins (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Lego Pirates of the Carribean (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 8 (18 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dynasty Warriors 7 (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper: Ghost Warrior (2 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 (6 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Wii U
DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (8€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Trine 2: Director's Cut (8€) | sonst 17€ | Nintendo eShop
Trine Enchanted Edition (6€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara (4€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (10€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Street Fighter IV 3D (7€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Kommentare
Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Themen
Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.