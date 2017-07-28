DPad Deals (28. Juli 2017)

(Artikel)
Torsten Ingendoh, 28. Juli 2017

DPad Deals (28. Juli 2017)

Capcom-Sale

Willkommen bei den Deals der Woche! Nintendo-Fans sollten diesmal aufpassen, vor allem, wenn ihr auf Capcom steht. Im Store gibt es nämlich beispielsweise Mega Man, Phoenix Wright und Duck Tales zu vergünstigten Preisen. Und hier ist der Rest der Angebote:

Xbox One
Grow Up (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Runbow (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Runbow (17 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Adventures of Pip (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield 4 Final Stand (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dreamfall Chapters (22 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Energy Cycle (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Moto Racer 4 (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Save the Ninja Clan (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Shantae and the Pirates Curse (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Teslagrad (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

UFC 2 (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Yesterday Origins (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Lego Pirates of the Carribean (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dynasty Warriors 8 (18 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dynasty Warriors 7 (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sniper: Ghost Warrior (2 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 (6 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Wii U
DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (8€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Trine 2: Director's Cut (8€) | sonst 17€ | Nintendo eShop

Trine Enchanted Edition (6€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara (4€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (10€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Street Fighter IV 3D (7€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

