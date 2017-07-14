DPad Deals (14. Juli 2017)
Schon wieder ein Sonic-Sale
SEGA möchte euch wohl auf Sonic einstimmen. Während vor einiger Zeit ganz viele Sonic Spiele auf den Nintendo Konsolen für günstig zu ergattern waren setzen sie jetzt den großen Ausverkauf auf der Xbox 360 fort. Also entstaubt die Rundum-Kiste, wenn ihr schnell genug sein wollt. Schnell solltet ihr auch sein für gratis Watch Dogs auf der Xbox One bei Games for Gold. Wer es eher langsamer mag, der kann sich auf der Playstation gut mit JRPGs eindecken. Da in vielen Bundesländern die Ferien angefangen haben, dürfte dafür auch genug Zeit sein.
Xbox One
Grow Up (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Watch Dogs (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Watch Dogs (19 €) | sonst 29 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Eternal Dawn: Gigantic (12 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Flockers (5 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dex (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Inner World (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Momodora: Reverie under the Moonlight (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition (3 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Race The Sun (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Bug Butcher (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Kane & Lynch 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Blazblue: Continuum Shift (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Game of Thrones: Season Pass (2 – 6) (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Blazblue (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Die Legende von Korra (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic & Knuckles (1 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic & Sega Racing (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic Adventure (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic Adventure 2 (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic CD (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic Free Riders (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic Generations (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic the Fighters (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic the Hedgehog (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic 4: Episode 1 (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic 4: Episode 2 (7 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic Unleashed (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Dark Souls 3 (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Final Fantasy XV (30€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten GOTY (13€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Resident Evil 7 biohazard (38€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Tales of Berseria (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Yakuza Zero (35€ oder 26€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Yakuza 5 (10€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
World of Final Fantasy (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Trine 2: Director's Cut (8€) | sonst 17€ | Nintendo eShop
Trine Enchanted Edition (6€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Cube Creator 3D (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Coaster Creator 3D (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
