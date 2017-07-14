DPad Deals (14. Juli 2017)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 14. Juli 2017

Schon wieder ein Sonic-Sale

SEGA möchte euch wohl auf Sonic einstimmen. Während vor einiger Zeit ganz viele Sonic Spiele auf den Nintendo Konsolen für günstig zu ergattern waren setzen sie jetzt den großen Ausverkauf auf der Xbox 360 fort. Also entstaubt die Rundum-Kiste, wenn ihr schnell genug sein wollt. Schnell solltet ihr auch sein für gratis Watch Dogs auf der Xbox One bei Games for Gold. Wer es eher langsamer mag, der kann sich auf der Playstation gut mit JRPGs eindecken. Da in vielen Bundesländern die Ferien angefangen haben, dürfte dafür auch genug Zeit sein.


Xbox One
Grow Up (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Watch Dogs (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Watch Dogs (19 €) | sonst 29 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Eternal Dawn: Gigantic (12 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Flockers (5 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dex (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Inner World (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Momodora: Reverie under the Moonlight (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition (3 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Race The Sun (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Bug Butcher (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Kane & Lynch 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Blazblue: Continuum Shift (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Game of Thrones: Season Pass (2 – 6) (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Blazblue (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Die Legende von Korra (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic & Knuckles (1 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic & Sega Racing (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic Adventure (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic Adventure 2 (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic CD (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic Free Riders (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic Generations (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic the Fighters (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic the Hedgehog (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic 4: Episode 1 (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic 4: Episode 2 (7 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic Unleashed (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Dark Souls 3 (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Final Fantasy XV (30€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten GOTY (13€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Resident Evil 7 biohazard (38€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Tales of Berseria (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Yakuza Zero (35€ oder 26€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Yakuza 5 (10€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

World of Final Fantasy (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Trine 2: Director's Cut (8€) | sonst 17€ | Nintendo eShop

Trine Enchanted Edition (6€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Cube Creator 3D (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Coaster Creator 3D (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

