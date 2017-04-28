DPad Deals (28. April 2017)
DPad Deals (28. April 2017)
Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 = ?
Diese Woche gibt es ein paar nette Bundle-Angebote. Der Xbox-Marketplace tischt etwa das inzwischen traditionelle Doppel aus Forza 6 und Forza Horizon 2 auf. Auf der PS4 gibt es dagegen Shooter von EA im Zweierpack und mehr. Viel Spaß mit den Deals!
Xbox One
The Walking Dead: Season Two (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ryse: Son of Rome (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Bard's Gold (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Axiom Verge (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Dungeon Bros (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (7 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dex (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
DC Universe Online: 3-Monats-Mitgliedschaft (29 €) | sonst 39 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper Elite 4 (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition (70 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza 6 und Forza Horizon 2 (40 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza 6 VIP (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza 6: Autopass (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2: Autopass (5 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Cannon Brawl (6 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Assassin's Creed Revelations (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Faery: Legends of Avalon (2 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Final Exam (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Farming Simulator (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Goosebumps: The Game (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Monster Jam: Battlegrounds (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion (3 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 (50€) | sonst 150€ | PlayStation Store
No Man's Sky (18€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
PES 2017 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Rocket League GOTY (15€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + The Division (40€) | sonst 80€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Darkest Dungeon (10€) | sonst 22€ | PlayStation Store
Unepic (2€) | sonst 10€ | PlayStation Store
