DPad Deals (28. April 2017)

(Artikel)
Rian Voß, 28. April 2017

Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 = ?

Diese Woche gibt es ein paar nette Bundle-Angebote. Der Xbox-Marketplace tischt etwa das inzwischen traditionelle Doppel aus Forza 6 und Forza Horizon 2 auf. Auf der PS4 gibt es dagegen Shooter von EA im Zweierpack und mehr. Viel Spaß mit den Deals!

Xbox One
The Walking Dead: Season Two (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Ryse: Son of Rome (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Bard's Gold (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Axiom Verge (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Super Dungeon Bros (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (7 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dex (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

DC Universe Online: 3-Monats-Mitgliedschaft (29 €) | sonst 39 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sniper Elite 4 (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition (70 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza 6 und Forza Horizon 2 (40 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza 6 VIP (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza 6: Autopass (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2: Autopass (5 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Cannon Brawl (6 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Assassin's Creed Revelations (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Faery: Legends of Avalon (2 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Final Exam (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Farming Simulator (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Goosebumps: The Game (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Monster Jam: Battlegrounds (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion (3 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 (50€) | sonst 150€ | PlayStation Store

No Man's Sky (18€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

PES 2017 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Rocket League GOTY (15€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + The Division (40€) | sonst 80€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Darkest Dungeon (10€) | sonst 22€ | PlayStation Store

Unepic (2€) | sonst 10€ | PlayStation Store

