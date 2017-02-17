DPad Deals (17. Februar 2017)
DPad Deals (17. Februar 2017)
Square Enix Sale!
Es gibt diese Woche einige gute Deals zum Abgreifen, aber der dominanteste Angebotsbetreiber ist wohl Square-Enix: Auf vielen Plattformen bekommt ihr deren Spiele vergünstigt. Darunter Final Fantasy oder auch Deus Ex. Schaut's euch an!
Xbox One
Project CARS Digital Edition (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lovers in a dangerous spacetime (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
GTA 5 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rocket League (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Jotun: Valhalla Edition (9 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Overwatch: Origins Edition (58 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Aliens vs. Pinball (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Marvel's Women of Power (4 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Final Station (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Wheels of Aurelia (6 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (23 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition (33 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lego Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (30 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (12 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deus Ex: Human Revolution (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lego Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham (32 €) | sonst 65 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lego Jurassic World (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Aliens vs. Pinball (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Balls of Glory Pinball (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Marvel's Women of Power (3 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PC
Square Enix Publisher weekend | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam
Make War Not Love 4 Sale (Sega) | bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam
PS4
Final Fantasy XV (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Final Fantasy XIV Online (27€) | sonst 55€ | PlayStation Store
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
NBA 2K17 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
PES 2017 (20€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition (30€ oder 25€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
World of Final Fantasy (35€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
NBA 2K17 (30€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
World of Final Fantasy (24€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Shadow Puppeteer (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Soul Axiom (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo eShop
Monster Hunter Generations (30€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Coaster Creator 3D (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
