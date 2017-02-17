DPad Deals (17. Februar 2017)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 17. Februar 2017

DPad Deals (17. Februar 2017)

Square Enix Sale!

Es gibt diese Woche einige gute Deals zum Abgreifen, aber der dominanteste Angebotsbetreiber ist wohl Square-Enix: Auf vielen Plattformen bekommt ihr deren Spiele vergünstigt. Darunter Final Fantasy oder auch Deus Ex. Schaut's euch an!

Xbox One
Project CARS Digital Edition (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lovers in a dangerous spacetime (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

GTA 5 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rocket League (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (9 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Overwatch: Origins Edition (58 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Aliens vs. Pinball (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Marvel's Women of Power (4 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Final Station (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Wheels of Aurelia (6 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (23 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition (33 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lego Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (30 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (12 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deus Ex: Human Revolution (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lego Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham (32 €) | sonst 65 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lego Jurassic World (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Aliens vs. Pinball (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Balls of Glory Pinball (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Marvel's Women of Power (3 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PC
Square Enix Publisher weekend | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam

Make War Not Love 4 Sale (Sega) | bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam

PS4
Final Fantasy XV (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Final Fantasy XIV Online (27€) | sonst 55€ | PlayStation Store

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (25€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

NBA 2K17 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

PES 2017 (20€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition (30€ oder 25€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

World of Final Fantasy (35€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

NBA 2K17 (30€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

World of Final Fantasy (24€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Shadow Puppeteer (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Soul Axiom (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo eShop
Monster Hunter Generations (30€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Coaster Creator 3D (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

