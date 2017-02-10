DPad Deals (10. Februar 2017)
Uncharted 4 für 25 Euro, DmC-Sale, CoD: Black Ops
Die letzten Wochen waren etwas meh, was Deals anging. Diese Woche geht das schon etwas besser! Auf der PS4 kostet PES 2017 gerade nur 20 Euro. Auch das grandiose Uncharted 4 gibt's für lasche 25 Öcken. Auf der Xbox One darf man sich dagegen Black Ops oder Rainbow Six Siege gönnen. Wer dagegen ein bisschen klassische Herummetzeln möchte, guckt sich den Devil-May-Cry-Sale auf der Xbox 360 an.
Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lovers in a dangerous spacetime (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition (49 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rainbow Six Siege (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Gold Edition (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Steep (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition (60 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (6 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Among the Sleep (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Digital Deluxe Edition (60 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ethan: Meteor Hunter (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Clouds & Sheep 2 (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Dishonored 2 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Just Cause 3 (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Killing Floor 2 (25€ oder 19€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Trackmania Turbo (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
PES 2017 (20€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition (30€ oder 25€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Watch Dogs 2 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Xbox 360
Monkey Island 2: SE (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Devil May Cry 4 (7 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
DmC Devil May Cry (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Devil May Cry HD Collection (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Asura's Wrath (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Black Ops 3 Bundle (24 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Black Ops (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (4 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (10 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS3
Bioshock Infinite (8€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
PES 2017 (15€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Spec Ops: The Line (5€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The LEGO Movie Videogame (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Gravity+ (3€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Mortar Melon (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Pazuru (16€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
The Leged of Kusakari (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
