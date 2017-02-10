DPad Deals (10. Februar 2017)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 10. Februar 2017

DPad Deals (10. Februar 2017)

Uncharted 4 für 25 Euro, DmC-Sale, CoD: Black Ops

Die letzten Wochen waren etwas meh, was Deals anging. Diese Woche geht das schon etwas besser! Auf der PS4 kostet PES 2017 gerade nur 20 Euro. Auch das grandiose Uncharted 4 gibt's für lasche 25 Öcken. Auf der Xbox One darf man sich dagegen Black Ops oder Rainbow Six Siege gönnen. Wer dagegen ein bisschen klassische Herummetzeln möchte, guckt sich den Devil-May-Cry-Sale auf der Xbox 360 an.

Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lovers in a dangerous spacetime (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition (49 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rainbow Six Siege (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Gold Edition (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Steep (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition (60 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (6 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Among the Sleep (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Digital Deluxe Edition (60 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Ethan: Meteor Hunter (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Clouds & Sheep 2 (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Dishonored 2 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Just Cause 3 (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Killing Floor 2 (25€ oder 19€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Trackmania Turbo (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

PES 2017 (20€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition (30€ oder 25€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Watch Dogs 2 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store


Xbox 360
Monkey Island 2: SE (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Devil May Cry 4 (7 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

DmC Devil May Cry (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Devil May Cry HD Collection (4 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Asura's Wrath (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Black Ops 3 Bundle (24 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Black Ops (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (4 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (10 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS3
Bioshock Infinite (8€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

PES 2017 (15€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Spec Ops: The Line (5€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

The LEGO Movie Videogame (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Gravity+ (3€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Mortar Melon (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Pazuru (16€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

The Leged of Kusakari (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

