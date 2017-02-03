DPad Deals (3. Februar 2017)
Lovers, Deus Ex, Monkey Island 2: SE gratis
Die Deals diese Woche sind nicht übel, aber man muss schon ein wenig nach dem Gold suchen. Auf Steam gibt es etwa einen Deus-Ex-Sale. Und auf der Xbox gibt es ein bisschen was gratis - diesen Halbmonat das schöne Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime und Monkey Island 2: SE.
Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lovers in a dangerous spacetime (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2 (33 €) | sonst 65 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Unity (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lords of the Fallen (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe (40 €) | sonst 80 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Reus (15 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Hopiko (5 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2 Ultimativ (50 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Color Symphony 2 (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lords of the Fallen (15 €) | sonst 45 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
ARK: Survival Evolved (18 €) | sonst 35 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
ARK: Scorched Earth (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Monkey Island 2: SE (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dark (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dark: Cult of the Dead (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dollar Dash (1 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Anna (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PC
Deus Ex Franchise Sale | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam
Gambitious Publisher Sale | bis zu 90 % Rabatt | Steam
PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Far Cry 4 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
inFAMOUS Second Son + First Light (18€ oder 13€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Steep (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The Witness (15€) | sonst 36€ | PlayStation Store
Trials Fusion (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 4 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PAYDAY 2 (8€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (7€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Amnesia: Memories (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Sword Art Online: Lost Song (12€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt
Toki Tori 2+ (4€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt
Luxor (1€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
