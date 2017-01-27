DPad Deals (27. Januar 2017)
DPad Deals (27. Januar 2017)
Overwatch, Zelda und ein bisschen Indie
Wie sieht's aus? Habt ihr eine PS4 und noch kein Overwatch? Derzeit gibt es das Spiel für unter 40 Euro im Sale. Nintendo bietet auch einige Leckerlis. Wenn ihr ein MyNintendo-Mitglied seid, bekommt ihr derzeit 30 Prozent Rabatt auf sämtliche Zelda-Spiele. Und hier sind die restlichen Deals:
Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Titanfall 2 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Deluxe-Bundle (75 €) | sonst 150 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles – Trilogy (13 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kerbal Space Program (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Trackmania Turbo (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition (54 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition (45 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition (140 €) | sonst 105 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Spy Chameleon (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ghostbusters (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Rayman Origins (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dark Star One (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Blood Knights (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Foul Play (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Alien Spidy (1 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Alien Spidy: DLCs (1 €) | sonst 2 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PC
Crypt of the NecroDancer (4 € | sonst 15 € | Steam
Owlboy (16 € | sonst 23 € | Steam
Enter the Gungeon (8 € | sonst 15 € | Steam
Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- (5 € | sonst 10 € | Steam
PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Far Cry 4 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
inFAMOUS Second Son + First Light (18€ oder 13€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Overwatch (38€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The Witness (15€) | sonst 36€ | PlayStation Store
Trials Fusion (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 4 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PAYDAY 2 (8€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (7€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Amnesia: Memories (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Sword Art Online: Lost Song (12€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt
Toki Tori 2+ (4€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt
Luxor (1€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Titanfall 2 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Deluxe-Bundle (75 €) | sonst 150 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles – Trilogy (13 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kerbal Space Program (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Trackmania Turbo (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition (54 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition (45 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition (140 €) | sonst 105 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Spy Chameleon (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ghostbusters (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Rayman Origins (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dark Star One (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Blood Knights (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Foul Play (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Alien Spidy (1 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Alien Spidy: DLCs (1 €) | sonst 2 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PC
Crypt of the NecroDancer (4 € | sonst 15 € | Steam
Owlboy (16 € | sonst 23 € | Steam
Enter the Gungeon (8 € | sonst 15 € | Steam
Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- (5 € | sonst 10 € | Steam
PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Far Cry 4 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
inFAMOUS Second Son + First Light (18€ oder 13€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Overwatch (38€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The Witness (15€) | sonst 36€ | PlayStation Store
Trials Fusion (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 4 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PAYDAY 2 (8€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (7€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Amnesia: Memories (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Street Fighter X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Sword Art Online: Lost Song (12€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt
Toki Tori 2+ (4€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt
Luxor (1€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Kommentare
Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Themen
Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.