DPad Deals (27. Januar 2017)

Adrian Knapik, 27. Januar 2017

Overwatch, Zelda und ein bisschen Indie

Wie sieht's aus? Habt ihr eine PS4 und noch kein Overwatch? Derzeit gibt es das Spiel für unter 40 Euro im Sale. Nintendo bietet auch einige Leckerlis. Wenn ihr ein MyNintendo-Mitglied seid, bekommt ihr derzeit 30 Prozent Rabatt auf sämtliche Zelda-Spiele. Und hier sind die restlichen Deals:

Xbox One
Killer Instinct: Ultra Edition von Staffel 2 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield 1 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Titanfall 2 (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Deluxe-Bundle (75 €) | sonst 150 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles – Trilogy (13 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Kerbal Space Program (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Trackmania Turbo (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition (54 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition (45 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition (140 €) | sonst 105 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Spy Chameleon (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Ghostbusters (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Rayman Origins (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dark Star One (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Blood Knights (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Foul Play (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Alien Spidy (1 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Alien Spidy: DLCs (1 €) | sonst 2 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PC
Crypt of the NecroDancer (4 € | sonst 15 € | Steam

Owlboy (16 € | sonst 23 € | Steam

Enter the Gungeon (8 € | sonst 15 € | Steam

Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- (5 € | sonst 10 € | Steam

PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

Far Cry 4 (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls (20€ oder 16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

inFAMOUS Second Son + First Light (18€ oder 13€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Overwatch (38€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Street Fighter V (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

The Witness (15€) | sonst 36€ | PlayStation Store

Trials Fusion (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 4 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

PAYDAY 2 (8€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

The Evil Within (7€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Amnesia: Memories (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Street Fighter X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (12€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt

Toki Tori 2+ (4€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Zelda Sale für MyNintendo Mitglieder | 30% Rabatt auf ALLE Zelda Spiele, wenn ihr einen MyNintendo Account mit eurer Nintendo Network ID verknüpft habt

Luxor (1€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop

