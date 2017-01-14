DPad Deals (14. Januar 2017)
DPad Deals (14. Januar 2017)
Dark Souls 3, Tropico-Sale, PSN-Sale
Gibt es im PSN eigentlich mal in irgendeiner Woche keinen großen Sale? Jesus. Jedenfalls bietet der Store derzeit Dark Souls 3, The Last Guardian und andere Spiele vergünstigt an. Das Highlight bei der Xbox ist dagegen Tropico 3, 4 und 5 plus Add-Ons. Da haben immerhin die Simulationsfreunde was von.
Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Just Sing (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ginger: Beyond the crystal (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mantis Burn Racing (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Earthlock: Festival of Magic (20 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tower of Guns (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Fortified (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Binaries (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Castles (4 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
The Cave (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Espionage (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 4 (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 4: Modern Times (1 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 3 (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Epico Meltdown (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Paradise Lost (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Hostile Takeover (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Epico Meltdown (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Waterborne (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Titanfall 2 (39€) | Amazon
Doom Steelbook Edition (20€) | Amazon
Rainbow Six Siege (20€) | Amazon
Bloodborne GOTY (30€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
Dark Souls 3 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
No Man's Sky (30€ oder 26€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Rise of the Tomb Raider (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
The Last Guardian (40€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (25€ oder 20€ PS Plus) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Darkest Dungeon (11€ oder 9€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Trails of Cold Steel II (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Just Sing (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ginger: Beyond the crystal (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mantis Burn Racing (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Earthlock: Festival of Magic (20 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tower of Guns (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Fortified (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Binaries (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Castles (4 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
The Cave (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Espionage (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 4 (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 4: Modern Times (1 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 3 (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Epico Meltdown (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Paradise Lost (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Hostile Takeover (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Epico Meltdown (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 Waterborne (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Titanfall 2 (39€) | Amazon
Doom Steelbook Edition (20€) | Amazon
Rainbow Six Siege (20€) | Amazon
Bloodborne GOTY (30€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
Dark Souls 3 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
No Man's Sky (30€ oder 26€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Rise of the Tomb Raider (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
The Last Guardian (40€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (25€ oder 20€ PS Plus) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Darkest Dungeon (11€ oder 9€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Trails of Cold Steel II (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Kommentare
Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Themen
Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.