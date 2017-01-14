DPad Deals (14. Januar 2017)

Rian Voß, 14. Januar 2017

Dark Souls 3, Tropico-Sale, PSN-Sale

Gibt es im PSN eigentlich mal in irgendeiner Woche keinen großen Sale? Jesus. Jedenfalls bietet der Store derzeit Dark Souls 3, The Last Guardian und andere Spiele vergünstigt an. Das Highlight bei der Xbox ist dagegen Tropico 3, 4 und 5 plus Add-Ons. Da haben immerhin die Simulationsfreunde was von.

Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Just Sing (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Ginger: Beyond the crystal (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Mantis Burn Racing (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Earthlock: Festival of Magic (20 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tower of Guns (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Fortified (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Binaries (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Castles (4 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Xbox 360
The Cave (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 Espionage (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 4 (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 4: Modern Times (1 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 3 (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 Epico Meltdown (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 Paradise Lost (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 Hostile Takeover (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 Epico Meltdown (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 Waterborne (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Titanfall 2 (39€) | Amazon

Doom Steelbook Edition (20€) | Amazon

Rainbow Six Siege (20€) | Amazon

Bloodborne GOTY (30€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store

Dark Souls 3 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

No Man's Sky (30€ oder 26€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store

Rise of the Tomb Raider (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

The Last Guardian (40€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (25€ oder 20€ PS Plus) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Darkest Dungeon (11€ oder 9€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

Trails of Cold Steel II (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

