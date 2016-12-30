DPad Deals (30. Dezember 2016)
DPad Deals (30. Dezember 2016)
Steam Sale geht weiter, Sony mit 700 Spielen
Sind wir endlich durch mit den Deals dieses Jahr? Nein? Okay. Also, diese Woche gibt es Dragon Age: Inquisition für neun Euro auf der Xbox One. Der Winter Sale bei Steam läuft immer noch, derzeit mit einem zusätzlichen Galactic Fallout und einem Worms-Schlussverkauf. Ach, und außerdem sind im PSN über 700 Spiele und Add-Ons reduziert. Viel Spaß beim Deals-Suchen!
PC
Fallout Franchise Sale | bis zu 67 % Rabatt | Steam
Worms Franchise Sale | bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam
Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dragon Age Inquisition (9€) | sonst 30€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Need For Speed (20€) | sonst 50€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Unravel (5€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Landwirtschafts Simulator 17 (38€) | sonst 50€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Book of Unwritten Tales (8€) | sonst 30€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Claire: Extended Cut (8€) | sonst 15€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Artifex Mundi: Essential Bundi (14€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Landwirtschafts Simulator 17: Premium Edition (56€) | sonst 75€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
HAWKEN - Starter Pack (6€) | sonst 8€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Let's Sing 2017 (10€) | sonst 40€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Penarium (2€) | sonst 9€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rock 'n Racing Bundle (6€) | sonst 12€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tropico 5 - Penultimate Edition (25€) | sonst 50€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Burnout Paradise (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Escapists (6€) | sonst 18€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 (6€) | sonst 40€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sniper Ghost Warrior (2€) | sonst 15€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Destroy All Humans (3€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
de Blob 2 (3€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
FIFA 17 + 12x 250ml Red Bull (49€) | Amazon
Fallout 4 (28€) | Amazon
Battlefield 1 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Bloodborne GOTY (30€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
FIFA 17 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Rise of the Tomb Raider (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Titanfall 2 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (28€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
FIFA 17 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
PES 2017 (25€ oder 20€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Darkest Dungeon (11€ oder 9€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (20€ oder16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Trails of Cold Steel II (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
World of Final Fantasy (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Super Mario 3D World (20€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
FAST Racing NEO (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Mario Bros. (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Mario Bros. 3 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Jurassic World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
The LEGO Movie Videogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Der Hobbit (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 2: DC Super Heroes
Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nitnendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Jurassic World (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel Avengers (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
BIT.TRIP SAGA (5€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
The LEGO Movie VIdeogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Der Hobbit (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universum in Gefahr (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham
Super Mario Bros. (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Mario Bros. 3 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney SPirit of Justice (20€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (12€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Harvest Moon: Geschichten zweier Städte (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Mario Kart 7 (31€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
SteamWolrd Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
New Super Mario Bros. 2 (31€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Street Fighter IV 3D (8€) | Sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Mario 3D Land (31€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer (28€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
BIT.TRIP SAGA (5€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
