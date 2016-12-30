DPad Deals (30. Dezember 2016)

(Artikel)
Rian Voß, 30. Dezember 2016

DPad Deals (30. Dezember 2016)

Steam Sale geht weiter, Sony mit 700 Spielen

Sind wir endlich durch mit den Deals dieses Jahr? Nein? Okay. Also, diese Woche gibt es Dragon Age: Inquisition für neun Euro auf der Xbox One. Der Winter Sale bei Steam läuft immer noch, derzeit mit einem zusätzlichen Galactic Fallout und einem Worms-Schlussverkauf. Ach, und außerdem sind im PSN über 700 Spiele und Add-Ons reduziert. Viel Spaß beim Deals-Suchen!

PC
Fallout Franchise Sale | bis zu 67 % Rabatt | Steam

Worms Franchise Sale | bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam

Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dragon Age Inquisition (9€) | sonst 30€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Need For Speed (20€) | sonst 50€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Unravel (5€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Landwirtschafts Simulator 17 (38€) | sonst 50€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Book of Unwritten Tales (8€) | sonst 30€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Claire: Extended Cut (8€) | sonst 15€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Artifex Mundi: Essential Bundi (14€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Landwirtschafts Simulator 17: Premium Edition (56€) | sonst 75€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

HAWKEN - Starter Pack (6€) | sonst 8€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Let's Sing 2017 (10€) | sonst 40€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Penarium (2€) | sonst 9€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rock 'n Racing Bundle (6€) | sonst 12€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tropico 5 - Penultimate Edition (25€) | sonst 50€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Burnout Paradise (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Escapists (6€) | sonst 18€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 (6€) | sonst 40€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sniper Ghost Warrior (2€) | sonst 15€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Destroy All Humans (3€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

de Blob 2 (3€) | sonst 20€ | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
FIFA 17 + 12x 250ml Red Bull (49€) | Amazon

Fallout 4 (28€) | Amazon

Battlefield 1 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Bloodborne GOTY (30€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store

FIFA 17 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store

Rise of the Tomb Raider (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Titanfall 2 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (28€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

FIFA 17 (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

PES 2017 (25€ oder 20€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Darkest Dungeon (11€ oder 9€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (20€ oder16€ PS Plus) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Trails of Cold Steel II (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

World of Final Fantasy (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Super Mario 3D World (20€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop

DuckTales: Remastered (6€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

FAST Racing NEO (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Mario Bros. (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Mario Bros. 3 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Jurassic World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

The LEGO Movie Videogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Der Hobbit (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO BATMAN 2: DC Super Heroes

Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nitnendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Jurassic World (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Marvel Avengers (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

BIT.TRIP SAGA (5€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

The LEGO Movie VIdeogame (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Der Hobbit (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universum in Gefahr (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

LEGO BATMAN 3: Jenseits von Gotham

Super Mario Bros. (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Mario Bros. 3 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

SteamWorld Dig (2€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney SPirit of Justice (20€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (12€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Harvest Moon: Geschichten zweier Städte (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Mega Man Legacy Collection (8€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Mario Kart 7 (31€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

SteamWolrd Heist (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

New Super Mario Bros. 2 (31€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Street Fighter IV 3D (8€) | Sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Mario 3D Land (31€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer (28€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

BIT.TRIP SAGA (5€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

