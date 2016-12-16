DPad Deals (16. Dezember 2016)
DPad Deals (16. Dezember 2016)
Vier Xbox-Spiele gratis, VR-Sale bei Amazon
Oft hat ja Sony die Hosen an, wenn es um Deals geht. Diese Woche gibt es ein paar VR-Spiele bei Amazon und CoD Infinite Warfare. Das ist okay. Bei Nintendo gibt es für die Wii U ganz viele Ubisoft-Spiele. Das ist schon besser. Auf der Xbox? Da bekommen Gold-Mitglieder diese Woche Outlast, Kalimba, Burnout Paradise und Lost Odyssey gratis! Außerdem kostet das geniale Divinity: Original Sin nur 14 Euro, ist also um 75 Prozent runtergesetzt.
Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition (14 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Transformers: Untergang von Cybertron (30 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (20 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutanten in Manhattan (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mordheim: City of the Damned (27 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Landwirtschaft-Simulator 15 (13 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battle Worlds: Kronos (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dogos (8 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Octodad: Dadliest Catch (4 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Burnout Paradise (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lost Odyssey (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Transformers: Untergang von Cybertron (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Landwirtschaft-Simulator 15 (10 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Amazing Spider-Man (10 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutanten in Manhattan (15 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Spider-Man: Dimensions (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dogfight 1942 (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Alien Rage (3 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
PlayStation VR
Driveclub VR (19€) | Amazon
Eagle Flight VR (34€) | Amazon
PlayStation VR Worlds (29€) | Amazon
PS4
PS4 Slim (1TB) + 2 Controller (349€) | Amazon
Watch Dogs 2 Steelbook Edition (54€) | Amazon
Weihnachtsaktion: Alle 48 Stunden ein neues Angebot:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare / Legacy Edition (45€ / 60€) | sonst 70€ / 90€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Child of Light (5€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Rayman Legends (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Watch_Dogs (15€) | sonst 60€ | Nintendo eShop
Assassin's Cred IV Black Flag (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Just Dance 2017 (30€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Darksiders II (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Assassin's Creed III (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (10€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 14 (8€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Gotcha Racing (3€) | sonst 6€ | Nintendo eShop
