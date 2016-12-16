DPad Deals (16. Dezember 2016)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 16. Dezember 2016

Vier Xbox-Spiele gratis, VR-Sale bei Amazon

Oft hat ja Sony die Hosen an, wenn es um Deals geht. Diese Woche gibt es ein paar VR-Spiele bei Amazon und CoD Infinite Warfare. Das ist okay. Bei Nintendo gibt es für die Wii U ganz viele Ubisoft-Spiele. Das ist schon besser. Auf der Xbox? Da bekommen Gold-Mitglieder diese Woche Outlast, Kalimba, Burnout Paradise und Lost Odyssey gratis! Außerdem kostet das geniale Divinity: Original Sin nur 14 Euro, ist also um 75 Prozent runtergesetzt.

Xbox One
Outlast (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition (14 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Transformers: Untergang von Cybertron (30 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (20 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutanten in Manhattan (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Mordheim: City of the Damned (27 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Landwirtschaft-Simulator 15 (13 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battle Worlds: Kronos (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dogos (8 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Octodad: Dadliest Catch (4 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Burnout Paradise (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lost Odyssey (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (12 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Transformers: Untergang von Cybertron (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Landwirtschaft-Simulator 15 (10 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Amazing Spider-Man (10 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutanten in Manhattan (15 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Spider-Man: Dimensions (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dogfight 1942 (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Alien Rage (3 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
PlayStation VR
Driveclub VR (19€) | Amazon

Eagle Flight VR (34€) | Amazon

PlayStation VR Worlds (29€) | Amazon

PS4
PS4 Slim (1TB) + 2 Controller (349€) | Amazon

Watch Dogs 2 Steelbook Edition (54€) | Amazon

Weihnachtsaktion: Alle 48 Stunden ein neues Angebot:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare / Legacy Edition (45€ / 60€) | sonst 70€ / 90€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Child of Light (5€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Rayman Legends (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Watch_Dogs (15€) | sonst 60€ | Nintendo eShop

Assassin's Cred IV Black Flag (15€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Just Dance 2017 (30€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Darksiders II (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Assassin's Creed III (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (10€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 14 (8€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Gotcha Racing (3€) | sonst 6€ | Nintendo eShop

