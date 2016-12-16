DPad Deals (16. Dezember 2016)

Xbox One

Oft hat ja Sony die Hosen an, wenn es um Deals geht. Diese Woche gibt es ein paar VR-Spiele bei Amazon und CoD Infinite Warfare. Das ist okay. Bei Nintendo gibt es für die Wii U ganz viele Ubisoft-Spiele. Das ist schon besser. Auf der Xbox? Da bekommen Gold-Mitglieder diese Woche Outlast, Kalimba, Burnout Paradise und Lost Odyssey gratis! Außerdem kostet das geniale Divinity: Original Sin nur 14 Euro, ist also um 75 Prozent runtergesetzt.| Xbox Live Marketplace || Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || Xbox Live Marketplace || Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || Amazon| Amazon| Amazon| Amazon| Amazon| sonst 70€ / 90€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 60€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 6€ | Nintendo eShop