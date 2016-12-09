DPad Deals (9. Dezember 2016)

(Artikel)
Rian Voß, 09. Dezember 2016

DPad Deals (9. Dezember 2016)

BF1 für 40 €, Daedalic-Sale bei Steam

Weihnachten droht und mit Rabatten wird hart geknausert. Auf der PlayStation 4 dürft ihr euch zumindest über ein verbilligtes Battlefield 1 freuen und auf Steam haben die Leutchen von Daedalic einen Sale für ihre Spiele mit bis zu 80 % Rabatt. Das war es dann aber auch schon mit den großen Schnäppchen. Tut uns Leid!

PC
Daedalic Publisher Sale | Bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam

Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Wolf Among Us (8 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Abzu (17 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (12 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Hue (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Solar Shifter EX (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Stikbold! Ein Dodgeball-Abenteuer (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Outland (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Wolf Among Us (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Guncraft (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Juju (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Foul Play (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Weihnachtsaktion: Alle 48 Stunden ein neues Angebot:
Battlefield 1 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

DOOM (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

7 Days to Die (15€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Tetraminos (4€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

99Seconds (1€) | sonst 3€ | Nintendo eShop


[size]Nintendo 3DS[/size]
Sumico (1€) | sonst 3€ | Nintendo eShop

Proun+ (1€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Gast
10. Dezember 2016 um 03:39 Uhr
GASTNAME
E-MAIL (nicht öffentlich)
      
SICHERHEITSFRAGE
Mit wie vielen "d" schreibt sich "dailydpad"?
ANTWORT

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

Gefällt dir unser Artikel?

Ähnliche Artikel

DPad Deals (27. Mai 2016)

FIFA-Sale, PS4-Bundles, Bloodborne und mehr

Rian Voß, 27. Mai 2016

DPad Deals (24. Juli 2015)

PS4 für 319 Euro, COD-Sale, Rockstar-Sale und Forza-Bundle

Adrian Knapik, 24. Juli 2015

DPad Deals (31. Juli 2015)

PS4 für 319 Euro, COD, Sony Summer Sale und mehr

Paul Rubah, 31. Juli 2015

DPad Deals (20. Mai 2016)

Spart 50 % bei The Witcher 3, Rockstar Sale und mehr

Rian Voß, 20. Mai 2016

DPad Deals (13. Mai 2016)

Ubisoft Sale, Konsolenbundles und mehr

Adrian Knapik, 13. Mai 2016