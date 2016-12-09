DPad Deals (9. Dezember 2016)
DPad Deals (9. Dezember 2016)
BF1 für 40 €, Daedalic-Sale bei Steam
Weihnachten droht und mit Rabatten wird hart geknausert. Auf der PlayStation 4 dürft ihr euch zumindest über ein verbilligtes Battlefield 1 freuen und auf Steam haben die Leutchen von Daedalic einen Sale für ihre Spiele mit bis zu 80 % Rabatt. Das war es dann aber auch schon mit den großen Schnäppchen. Tut uns Leid!
PC
Daedalic Publisher Sale | Bis zu 80 % Rabatt | Steam
Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Wolf Among Us (8 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Abzu (17 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (12 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Hue (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Solar Shifter EX (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Stikbold! Ein Dodgeball-Abenteuer (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Outland (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Wolf Among Us (5 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Guncraft (5 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Juju (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Foul Play (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Weihnachtsaktion: Alle 48 Stunden ein neues Angebot:
Battlefield 1 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
DOOM (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
7 Days to Die (15€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Tetraminos (4€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
99Seconds (1€) | sonst 3€ | Nintendo eShop
[size]Nintendo 3DS[/size]
Sumico (1€) | sonst 3€ | Nintendo eShop
Proun+ (1€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop
