DPad Deals (2. Dezember 2016)

(Artikel)
Rian Voß, 02. Dezember 2016

DPad Deals (2. Dezember 2016)

Wintersale, Weihnachtssale und PS4-Sale

Schmerzt eure Brieftasche noch vom Blcak Firday? Nun, diese Woche ist es nicht ganz so schlimm. Amazon verkauft nur eine Menge toller PS4-Spiele zum reduzierten Preis und im PSN-Store gibt es einen Weihnachtssale. Kein Ding. Nintendo verscheuert derweil Sonic-Spiele. Für mich als Sega-Jünger ist das irgendwie eine sehr merkwürdige Situation. Und GOG.com hat schon mal den Wintersale gestartet - da gibt es jeden Tag neue Angebote!

Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 (42 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Dead Island Retro Revenge (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rugby World Cup 2015 (8 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Drawful 2 (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Premium Edition (64 €) | sonst 75 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Outland (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Worms Revolution (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Worms: Ultimate Mayhem (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Worms 2: Armageddon (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Worms (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (36€) | Amazon

Ratchet & Clank (28€) | Amazon

No Man's Sky (38€) | Amazon

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (29€) | Amazon

inFamous: Second Son (29€) | Amazon

Bloodborne GOTY Edition (39€) | Amazon

Weihnachtsaktion: Alle 48 Stunden ein neues Angebot:
Rise of the Tomb Raider (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Lost World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Mighty No.9 (10€) sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Sonic The Hedgehog (2€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Generations (10€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic the Hedgehog (GameGear) (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (GameGear) (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (16€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Blast (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Labyrinth (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Sonic Lost World (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Gast
03. Dezember 2016 um 00:41 Uhr
GASTNAME
E-MAIL (nicht öffentlich)
      
SICHERHEITSFRAGE
Mit wie vielen "d" schreibt sich "dailydpad"?
ANTWORT

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

Gefällt dir unser Artikel?

Ähnliche Artikel

Dpad Deals (07. März 2014)

ALL YOUR MONEY BELONGS TO PSN!

Daniel Fink, 07. März 2014

Dpad Deals (28. Februar 2014)

PSN Blockbuster Sale!

Daniel Fink, 28. Februar 2014

DPad Deals (4. Dezember 2015)

Adventskalender, Witcher-Trilogie und mehr Angebote

Adrian Knapik, 04. Dezember 2015

Dpad Deals (14. März 2014)

Rockstar-Sale, Metro: Last Light und sehr viel CoD

Daniel Fink, 14. März 2014

Dpad Deals (21. März 2014)

Steam geht euch an den Geldbeutel

Benjamin Strobel, 21. März 2014