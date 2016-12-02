DPad Deals (2. Dezember 2016)
DPad Deals (2. Dezember 2016)
Wintersale, Weihnachtssale und PS4-Sale
Schmerzt eure Brieftasche noch vom Blcak Firday? Nun, diese Woche ist es nicht ganz so schlimm. Amazon verkauft nur eine Menge toller PS4-Spiele zum reduzierten Preis und im PSN-Store gibt es einen Weihnachtssale. Kein Ding. Nintendo verscheuert derweil Sonic-Spiele. Für mich als Sega-Jünger ist das irgendwie eine sehr merkwürdige Situation. Und GOG.com hat schon mal den Wintersale gestartet - da gibt es jeden Tag neue Angebote!
Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Kalimba (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 (42 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dead Island Retro Revenge (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rugby World Cup 2015 (8 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Drawful 2 (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Premium Edition (64 €) | sonst 75 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Outland (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Worms Revolution (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Worms: Ultimate Mayhem (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Worms 2: Armageddon (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Worms (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (36€) | Amazon
Ratchet & Clank (28€) | Amazon
No Man's Sky (38€) | Amazon
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (29€) | Amazon
inFamous: Second Son (29€) | Amazon
Bloodborne GOTY Edition (39€) | Amazon
Weihnachtsaktion: Alle 48 Stunden ein neues Angebot:
Rise of the Tomb Raider (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Lost World (25€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Mighty No.9 (10€) sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Sonic The Hedgehog (2€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Generations (10€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic the Hedgehog (GameGear) (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (GameGear) (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (16€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Blast (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Labyrinth (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Sonic Lost World (20€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
