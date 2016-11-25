DPad Deals (25. November 2016)
Blcak Firday Sale auf allen Plattformen
Andere Händler machen gerade Black-Friday-Sales. Wir nicht, weil das ein geschützter Begriff in Deutschland ist und man dadurch verklagt wird. Darum sind hier die Blcak Firday Sales! Sony haut zum Beispiel Battle Field 1 mit Titanfall 2 im Bundle für 90 Euro raus und auch die PS3 und die PS Vita gehen nicht leer aus. In Nintendos eShop gibt es Twilight Princess HD und Hyrule Warriors Legends für den 3DS. Und auch Steam und GOG klatschen euch viele Angebote vor die Füße. Nicht zuletzt gibt es auf der Xbox One diverse Indie-Titel stark reduziert zum Abstauben. Viel Spaß!
PC
Steam Herbst Sale | Mehr als 10.000 Spiele im Angebot | Steam
Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Dungeon Bros (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle (17 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Divinity: Original Sin (14 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Virginia (6 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Instant Indie Collection 1 (6 €) | sonst 21 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Instant Indie Collection 2 (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rock 'n Racing Off Road DX (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lords of the Fallen (15 €) | sonst 45 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Nascar Heat Evolution (25 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sheltered (7 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deadlight: Director's Cut (12 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Beyond Eyes (3 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Nascar Heat Evolution: Pit Pass 1 DLC (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Nascar Heat Evolution: Pit Pass 2 DLC (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Far Cry 3: Blood Drago (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Duke Nukem – Manhattan (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Hunter's Trophy 2 – America (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Fireburst (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic & SEGA Racing (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic & Knuckles (1 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic & SEGA Racing: Metal Sonic & Death Egg Zone (3 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sonic & SEGA Racing: Unlock all Characters & Tracks (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 (Deluxe-Editions) (90€) | sonst 150€ | PlayStation Store
Dark Souls 3 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
FIFA 17 (42€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Metal Gear Solid V: Definite Edition (18€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
No Man's Sky (35€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Rainbow Six: Siege (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Skyrim: Special Edition (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Titanfall 2 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
FIFA 17 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (20€ oder 15€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank Trilogy (8€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
The Last of Us GOTY (10€ oder 7€ PS Plus) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
God of War Collection (8€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Grand Theft Auto Collection (15€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Jak and Daxter Trilogy (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank Trilogy (8€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Nano Assault Neo (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Star Fox Guard (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Star Fox Zero (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Mighty No.0 (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
BOXBOY! (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
BOXBOXBOY! (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Hyrule Warriors Legends (28€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
