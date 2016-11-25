DPad Deals (25. November 2016)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 25. November 2016

Blcak Firday Sale auf allen Plattformen

Andere Händler machen gerade Black-Friday-Sales. Wir nicht, weil das ein geschützter Begriff in Deutschland ist und man dadurch verklagt wird. Darum sind hier die Blcak Firday Sales! Sony haut zum Beispiel Battle Field 1 mit Titanfall 2 im Bundle für 90 Euro raus und auch die PS3 und die PS Vita gehen nicht leer aus. In Nintendos eShop gibt es Twilight Princess HD und Hyrule Warriors Legends für den 3DS. Und auch Steam und GOG klatschen euch viele Angebote vor die Füße. Nicht zuletzt gibt es auf der Xbox One diverse Indie-Titel stark reduziert zum Abstauben. Viel Spaß!

PC
Steam Herbst Sale | Mehr als 10.000 Spiele im Angebot | Steam

Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Super Dungeon Bros (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle (17 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Divinity: Original Sin (14 €) | sonst 55 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Virginia (6 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Instant Indie Collection 1 (6 €) | sonst 21 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Instant Indie Collection 2 (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rock 'n Racing Off Road DX (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lords of the Fallen (15 €) | sonst 45 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Nascar Heat Evolution (25 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sheltered (7 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deadlight: Director's Cut (12 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Beyond Eyes (3 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Nascar Heat Evolution: Pit Pass 1 DLC (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Nascar Heat Evolution: Pit Pass 2 DLC (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Xbox 360
Far Cry 3: Blood Drago (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Duke Nukem – Manhattan (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Hunter's Trophy 2 – America (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Fireburst (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic & SEGA Racing (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic & Knuckles (1 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic & SEGA Racing: Metal Sonic & Death Egg Zone (3 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Sonic & SEGA Racing: Unlock all Characters & Tracks (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 (Deluxe-Editions) (90€) | sonst 150€ | PlayStation Store

Dark Souls 3 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

FIFA 17 (42€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Metal Gear Solid V: Definite Edition (18€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

No Man's Sky (35€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (25€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Rainbow Six: Siege (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Skyrim: Special Edition (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Titanfall 2 (40€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (30€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
FIFA 17 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht (20€ oder 15€ PS Plus) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank Trilogy (8€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

The Last of Us GOTY (10€ oder 7€ PS Plus) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
God of War Collection (8€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Grand Theft Auto Collection (15€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store

Jak and Daxter Trilogy (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank Trilogy (8€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Wii U
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Nano Assault Neo (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Star Fox Guard (10€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Star Fox Zero (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Mighty No.0 (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Terraria (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

BOXBOY! (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

BOXBOXBOY! (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Hyrule Warriors Legends (28€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop

