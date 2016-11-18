DPad Deals (18. November 2016)

PC

In ein paar Teilen Deutschlands sind schon die ersten Schneeflocken gefallen. Da kündigen sich die Sales in der Ferne an. Vorgeschmäcker gibt es jetzt schon: Für die PS4 gibt es ein paar Triple-A-Games für wenig Geld, ganz vorne mit dabei das neuefür nur 35 Euro. Außerdem könnt ihrbis Dienstag auf Xbox One, PC und PS4 gratis spielen. Auf dem PC haben wir noch einen netten-Sale gefunden. Und nicht vergessen: Nächste Woche startet bei Amazon und anderen Händlern die größte Saleswoche des Jahres im Rahmen des Black Friday!| bis zu 80 % | Steam| sonst 15 € | Steam| Xbox Live Marketplace || Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 144 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 65 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 117 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace || Amazon| Amazon| Amazon| sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store| sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 6€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop| sonst 3€ | Nintendo eShop