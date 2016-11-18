DPad Deals (18. November 2016)

Overwatch das WE gratis, PES 2017 für 35 Euro

In ein paar Teilen Deutschlands sind schon die ersten Schneeflocken gefallen. Da kündigen sich die Sales in der Ferne an. Vorgeschmäcker gibt es jetzt schon: Für die PS4 gibt es ein paar Triple-A-Games für wenig Geld, ganz vorne mit dabei das neue PES 2017 für nur 35 Euro. Außerdem könnt ihr Overwatch bis Dienstag auf Xbox One, PC und PS4 gratis spielen. Auf dem PC haben wir noch einen netten Tomb-Raider-Sale gefunden. Und nicht vergessen: Nächste Woche startet bei Amazon und anderen Händlern die größte Saleswoche des Jahres im Rahmen des Black Friday!

PC
Tomb Raider Franchise Sale | bis zu 80 % | Steam

Don't Starve (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Steam

Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Super Dungeon Bros (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle (122 €) | sonst 144 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 6 & Forza Horizon 2 (55 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2 (26 €) | sonst 65 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Bridge Constructor (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Uno (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Homefront: The Revolution (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Terraria (4 €) | sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

WRC eSports Edition (10 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2: Add-on-Sammlung (47 €) | sonst 117 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 5: Racing GOTY Edition (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rock Zombie (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Homefront: The Revolution – Freedom Fighter Bundle (18 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Bound by Flame (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Contrast (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

RAW (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Farming Simulator (7 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (3 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Terraria (3 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship (8 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Persona 4 Arena (28 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive Edition (25€) | Amazon

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR) (19€) | Amazon

The Witcher 3: GOTY (29€) | Amazon

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (35€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
COD: Black Ops 3 (25€ oder 19€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Dragon Age: Inquisition (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Senran Kagura Estival Versus (15€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store

Street Figher X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Nano Assault Neo (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop

Jones on Fire (1€) | sonst 6€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Aqua Moto Racing 3D (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Dan McFox: Head Hunter (2€) | sonst 3€ | Nintendo eShop

