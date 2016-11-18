DPad Deals (18. November 2016)
DPad Deals (18. November 2016)
Overwatch das WE gratis, PES 2017 für 35 Euro
In ein paar Teilen Deutschlands sind schon die ersten Schneeflocken gefallen. Da kündigen sich die Sales in der Ferne an. Vorgeschmäcker gibt es jetzt schon: Für die PS4 gibt es ein paar Triple-A-Games für wenig Geld, ganz vorne mit dabei das neue PES 2017 für nur 35 Euro. Außerdem könnt ihr Overwatch bis Dienstag auf Xbox One, PC und PS4 gratis spielen. Auf dem PC haben wir noch einen netten Tomb-Raider-Sale gefunden. Und nicht vergessen: Nächste Woche startet bei Amazon und anderen Händlern die größte Saleswoche des Jahres im Rahmen des Black Friday!
PC
Tomb Raider Franchise Sale | bis zu 80 % | Steam
Don't Starve (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Steam
Xbox One
Murdered: Soul Suspect (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Dungeon Bros (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle (122 €) | sonst 144 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Motorsport 6 & Forza Horizon 2 (55 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2 (26 €) | sonst 65 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Bridge Constructor (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Uno (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Homefront: The Revolution (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Terraria (4 €) | sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
WRC eSports Edition (10 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2: Add-on-Sammlung (47 €) | sonst 117 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Motorsport 5: Racing GOTY Edition (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rock Zombie (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Homefront: The Revolution – Freedom Fighter Bundle (18 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Bound by Flame (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Contrast (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
RAW (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Farming Simulator (7 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (3 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Terraria (3 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship (8 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Persona 4 Arena (28 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive Edition (25€) | Amazon
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR) (19€) | Amazon
The Witcher 3: GOTY (29€) | Amazon
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (35€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
COD: Black Ops 3 (25€ oder 19€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Dragon Age: Inquisition (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Senran Kagura Estival Versus (15€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Street Figher X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Nano Assault Neo (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop
Jones on Fire (1€) | sonst 6€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Aqua Moto Racing 3D (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Dan McFox: Head Hunter (2€) | sonst 3€ | Nintendo eShop
