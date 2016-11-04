DPad Deals (4. November 2016)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 04. November 2016

FIFA 17, Vermintide das Wochenende graits

Wir haben eine etwas gemütliche Dealswoche! Naja, nicht ganz, es sind viele Angebote da, aber nur wenige explizite Highlights. Auf den Xbox-Marketplaces gibt es derzeit Fifa 17, NHL 17 und NFL 17 reduziert. Besser ist da das Wochenend-Gratisspiel auf Steam: Ihr dürft mit euren Freunden den coolen Fantasy-Ko-op-Shooter Vermintide zocken. Nur zu empfehlen!

PC
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide (14 €) | sonst 28 € | Steam | Dieses Wochenende kostenlos spielbar

Master of Orion 1 + 2 (4 €) | sonst 6 € | Steam

Xbox One
Super Dungeon Bros. (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Escapists (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

FIFA 17 (49 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

FIFA 17 Deluxe (63 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

FIFA 17 Super Deluxe (75 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

NHL 17 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

NHL 17 Deluxe (59 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

NHL 17 Super Deluxe (75 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Evolve (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Evolve Digital Deluxe (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Evolve Ultimate (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (24 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Maldita Castilla EX (8 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich



Xbox 360
Monkey Island: SE (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

FIFA 17 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Madden NFL 17 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

de Blob 2 (3 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Bellator: MMA Onslaught (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | Amazon | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank (17€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS3
COD: Black Ops 3 (25€ oder 19€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

One Piece Burning Blood (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (18€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS Vita
Street Figher X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted: Golden Abyss (10€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (9€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Don't Starve: Giant Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop

ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Castlevania IV (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Slender: The Arrival (5€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Meat Boy (11€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania (NES)(3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania (GBA)(5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania Dracula X (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut (3€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop

Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Darksiders II (13€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania Harmony of Dissonance (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer 2 (9€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Pandora's Tower (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Bayonetta 2 (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (10€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask 3D (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Luigi's Mansion 2 (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (7€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop

GARGOYLE'S QUEST (3€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate (23€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

