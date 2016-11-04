DPad Deals (4. November 2016)
DPad Deals (4. November 2016)
FIFA 17, Vermintide das Wochenende graits
Wir haben eine etwas gemütliche Dealswoche! Naja, nicht ganz, es sind viele Angebote da, aber nur wenige explizite Highlights. Auf den Xbox-Marketplaces gibt es derzeit Fifa 17, NHL 17 und NFL 17 reduziert. Besser ist da das Wochenend-Gratisspiel auf Steam: Ihr dürft mit euren Freunden den coolen Fantasy-Ko-op-Shooter Vermintide zocken. Nur zu empfehlen!
PC
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide (14 €) | sonst 28 € | Steam | Dieses Wochenende kostenlos spielbar
Master of Orion 1 + 2 (4 €) | sonst 6 € | Steam
Xbox One
Super Dungeon Bros. (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Escapists (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
FIFA 17 (49 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
FIFA 17 Deluxe (63 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
FIFA 17 Super Deluxe (75 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
NHL 17 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
NHL 17 Deluxe (59 €) | sonst 90 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
NHL 17 Super Deluxe (75 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Evolve (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Evolve Digital Deluxe (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Evolve Ultimate (16 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (24 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Maldita Castilla EX (8 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Monkey Island: SE (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
FIFA 17 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Madden NFL 17 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
de Blob 2 (3 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Bellator: MMA Onslaught (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (20€) | Amazon | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank (17€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS3
COD: Black Ops 3 (25€ oder 19€ PS Plus) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
One Piece Burning Blood (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (18€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS Vita
Street Figher X Tekken (5€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted: Golden Abyss (10€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (9€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Don't Starve: Giant Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Castlevania IV (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Slender: The Arrival (5€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Meat Boy (11€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls'n Ghosts (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (NES)(3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (GBA)(5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Dracula X (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut (3€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Darksiders II (13€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Harmony of Dissonance (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer 2 (9€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Pandora's Tower (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Bayonetta 2 (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (10€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask 3D (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Luigi's Mansion 2 (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (7€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
GARGOYLE'S QUEST (3€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate (23€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
