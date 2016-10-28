DPad Deals (28. Oktober 2016)
Halloween-Sales, gruuuuuselig!
Die Halloween-Sales sind noch am Laufen! Also, nicht bei der Xbox, aber Nintendo hat eine Menge guter Angebote. Auch PC-Spieler können sich auf viele Gruselrabatte bei Horrorspielen im aktuellen Steam-Sale freuen.
PC
Splinter Cell Franchise Weekend | bis zu 75 % | Steam
Don't Starve (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Steam
DmC: Devil May Cry (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Steam
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Steam
Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Escapists (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Destiny – The Collection (50 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Hitman (54 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Zombie Army Trilogy (17 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battleborn (28 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Escapists: DLC Bundle (6 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mighty No. 9 (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mighty No. 9: Ray DLC (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mighty No. 9: Retro-Held DLC (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
7 Days to Die (21 €) | sonst 35 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Unepic (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Action Henk (6 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Blood Bowl 2 (13 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Blood Bowl 2: Untoten DLC (4 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battleborn Digital Deluxe (34 €) | sonst 85 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
I Am Alive (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mighty No. 9 (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mighty No. 9: Ray DLC (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mighty No. 9: Retro-Held DLC (2 €) | sonst 3 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Monster Jam: Battlegrounds (7 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dungeon Defenders (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dungeon Defenders DLC (Jeweils 1 €) | sonst 4 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Sanctum 2 (4 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Jeremy McGrath's Offroad (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Alien: Isolation (12€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Bloodborne GOTY (35€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
DOOM (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Fallout 4 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Kholat (12€ oder 10€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Layers of Fear (10€ oder 8€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Metro Redux (12€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Need for Speed Rivals (10€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Mortal Kombat X (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Outlast (5€) | sonst 18€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (15€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Bioshock Trilogy Pack (12€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Demon's Souls (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (6€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS Vita
Corpse Party: Blood Drive (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (13€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
God Eater 2 Rage Burst (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Resident Evil Revelations 2 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (9€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Don't Starve: Giant Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Castlevania IV (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Slender: The Arrival (5€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Meat Boy (11€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls'n Ghosts (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (NES)(3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (GBA)(5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Dracula X (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut (3€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Darksiders II (13€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Harmony of Dissonance (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer 2 (9€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Pandora's Tower (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Bayonetta 2 (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (10€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask 3D (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Luigi's Mansion 2 (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (7€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
GARGOYLE'S QUEST (3€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate (23€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
