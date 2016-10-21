DPad Deals (21. Oktober 2016)
DPad Deals (21. Oktober 2016)
Halloween-Sale bei Sony und Nintendo
Wir kommen langsam wieder in die Sale-Saison! Auf den Sony-Konsolen gibt es über 200 reduzierte Titel! Auch Nintendo bietet zur Gruselzeit viel Castlevania, Resident Evil und auch Bayonetta 2 an. Microsoft hält sich dagegen etwas zurück - immerhin sind The Escapists und I Am Alive gute Gratistitel für Gold-Mitglieder.
Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Escapists (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Grand Theft Auto 5 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rocket League (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Season Pass (40 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dirt Rally (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
F1 2016 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Grand Prix Rock 'n Racing (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass (7 €) | sonst 29 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Party Sports: Football (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
I Am Alive (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tomb Raider Underworld (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (4 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tomb Raider Anniversary (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tomb Raider: Legend (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Summer Stars 2012 (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Winter Stars (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Let's Sing and Dance (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
PS4 Slim (500 GB) (279€) | Amazon
Alien: Isolation (12€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Bloodborne GOTY (35€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
DOOM (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Fallout 4 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Kholat (12€ oder 10€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Layers of Fear (10€ oder 8€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Metro Redux (12€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten GOTY (18€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Mortal Kombat X (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Outlast (5€) | sonst 18€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (15€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Bioshock Trilogy Pack (12€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Demon's Souls (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (6€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Corpse Party: Blood Drive (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (13€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
God Eater 2 Rage Burst (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Resident Evil Revelations 2 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) (3€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (9€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Don't Starve: Giant Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Castlevania IV (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Slender: The Arrival (5€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Meat Boy (11€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls'n Ghosts (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (NES)(3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (GBA)(5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Dracula X (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut (3€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Darksiders II (13€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Harmony of Dissonance (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer 2 (9€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Pandora's Tower (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Bayonetta 2 (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (10€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask 3D (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Luigi's Mansion 2 (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (7€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
GARGOYLE'S QUEST (3€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor OVERCLOCKED (12€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate (23€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Escapists (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Grand Theft Auto 5 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rocket League (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Season Pass (40 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dirt Rally (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
F1 2016 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Grand Prix Rock 'n Racing (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass (7 €) | sonst 29 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Super Party Sports: Football (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
I Am Alive (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tomb Raider Underworld (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (4 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tomb Raider Anniversary (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Tomb Raider: Legend (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Summer Stars 2012 (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Winter Stars (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Let's Sing and Dance (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
PS4 Slim (500 GB) (279€) | Amazon
Alien: Isolation (12€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store
Bloodborne GOTY (35€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
DOOM (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Fallout 4 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Kholat (12€ oder 10€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Layers of Fear (10€ oder 8€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Metro Redux (12€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten GOTY (18€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Mortal Kombat X (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Outlast (5€) | sonst 18€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (15€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
PS3
Bioshock Trilogy Pack (12€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Demon's Souls (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
The Evil Within (6€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store
PS Vita
Corpse Party: Blood Drive (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (13€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
God Eater 2 Rage Burst (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Resident Evil Revelations 2 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) (3€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (9€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Don't Starve: Giant Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Castlevania IV (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Slender: The Arrival (5€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Meat Boy (11€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls'n Ghosts (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (NES)(3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (GBA)(5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Dracula X (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut (3€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Darksiders II (13€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania Harmony of Dissonance (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer 2 (9€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Pandora's Tower (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Bayonetta 2 (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (10€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask 3D (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Luigi's Mansion 2 (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (7€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
GARGOYLE'S QUEST (3€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor OVERCLOCKED (12€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop
Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate (23€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop
Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Kommentare
Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Themen
Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.