DPad Deals (21. Oktober 2016)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 21. Oktober 2016

Halloween-Sale bei Sony und Nintendo

Wir kommen langsam wieder in die Sale-Saison! Auf den Sony-Konsolen gibt es über 200 reduzierte Titel! Auch Nintendo bietet zur Gruselzeit viel Castlevania, Resident Evil und auch Bayonetta 2 an. Microsoft hält sich dagegen etwas zurück - immerhin sind The Escapists und I Am Alive gute Gratistitel für Gold-Mitglieder.

Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Escapists (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Grand Theft Auto 5 (42 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rocket League (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Season Pass (40 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Dirt Rally (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

F1 2016 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Grand Prix Rock 'n Racing (4 €) | sonst 8 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass (7 €) | sonst 29 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Super Party Sports: Football (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
I Am Alive (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tomb Raider Underworld (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (4 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tomb Raider Anniversary (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Tomb Raider: Legend (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Summer Stars 2012 (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Winter Stars (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Let's Sing and Dance (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
PS4 Slim (500 GB) (279€) | Amazon

Alien: Isolation (12€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store

Bloodborne GOTY (35€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store

DOOM (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Fallout 4 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Kholat (12€ oder 10€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

Layers of Fear (10€ oder 8€ PS Plus) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

Metro Redux (12€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten GOTY (18€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Mortal Kombat X (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Outlast (5€) | sonst 18€ | PlayStation Store

The Evil Within (15€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store


PS3
Bioshock Trilogy Pack (12€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Demon's Souls (8€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store

The Evil Within (6€) | sonst 25€ | PlayStation Store


PS Vita
Corpse Party: Blood Drive (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (13€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

God Eater 2 Rage Burst (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Resident Evil Revelations 2 (13€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) (3€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask (7€) | sonst 10€ | Nintendo eShop

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (9€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Don't Starve: Giant Edition (7€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop

ZombiU (8€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Castlevania IV (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Slender: The Arrival (5€) | sonst 9€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Meat Boy (11€) | sonst 14€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania (NES)(3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania (GBA)(5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania Dracula X (6€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut (3€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop

Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Darksiders II (13€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (10€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania Harmony of Dissonance (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer 2 (9€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop

Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts (5€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop

Pandora's Tower (14€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

Bayonetta 2 (35€) | sonst 50€ | Nintendo eShop

PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (10€) | sonst 40€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask 3D (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Luigi's Mansion 2 (32€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

PAC-MAN und die Geisterabenteuer (7€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop

GARGOYLE'S QUEST (3€) | sonst 4€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations (9€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor OVERCLOCKED (12€) | sonst 35€ | Nintendo eShop

Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Ghosts'n Goblin (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate (23€) | sonst 45€ | Nintendo eShop

Castlevania II Simon's Quest (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

