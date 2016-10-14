DPad Deals (14. Oktober 2016)

(Artikel)
Rian Voß, 14. Oktober 2016

DPad Deals (14. Oktober 2016)

Deep-Silver-Wochenende, Forza-Bundle und Batman

Nicht jede Woche kann ein Rundumschlag der Deals sein. Allerdings haben wir für euch die vielen Rosinen rausgepickt und drin gelassen, was wirklich schmeckt - denn niemand mag Rosinen. Diesmal gibt's bei Steam etwa das ganze Wochenende Spiele vom großen Publisher Deep Silver bis zu 80 Prozent verbilligt und beim Xbox-Marketplace kosten Forza Horizon 2 und Forza 5 zusammen nur 40 Euro. Viel Spaß beim Dealsen!

PC
Endless-Franchise Sale | 75 % sparen | Steam

Deep Silver Publisher Weekend | bis zu 80 % sparen | Steam

Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Star Wars: Battlefront (20 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Star Wars: Battlefront - Ultimate Edition (49 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Star Wars: Battlefront - Deluxe Edition (26 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2 & Forza Motorsport 5 (40 €) | sonst 80 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 6: Porsche-Erweiterung (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2: VP (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2: Porsche-Erweiterung (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2: Autopass (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition (24 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Unravel (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

RBI Baseball (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Valley (14 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

The Magic Circle: Gold Edition (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Ziggurat (6 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Cast of the Seven Godsend (5 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
MX vs ATV Reflex (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: World at War (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty 3 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Killer Is Dead (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Freefall Racers (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Batman: Arkham Knight (15€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (33€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store

Just Cause 3 (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

The Witness (22€) | sonst 37€ | PlayStation Store

Star Wars: Battlefront (20€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store

DiRT Rally (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

The Technomancer (35€ oder 30€ PS Plus) | sonst 55€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) (3€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Another World - 20th anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Breath of Fire 1&2 Angebot | Kaufe eines der beiden Breath of Fire Spiele für die New 3DS Virtual Console und erhalte 50% Rabatt auf den anderen Teil | Nintendo eShop

Another World - 20th anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Gast
15. Oktober 2016 um 01:18 Uhr
GASTNAME
E-MAIL (nicht öffentlich)
      
SICHERHEITSFRAGE
Mit wie vielen "d" schreibt sich "dailydpad"?
ANTWORT

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

Gefällt dir unser Artikel?

Ähnliche Artikel

Dpad Deals (27. März 2015)

Sony-Overload, PS4-Battlefield-Bundle, viel auf 360

Torsten Ingendoh, 27. März 2015

Dpad Deals (25. April 2014)

Rising Storm, South Park und GTA V

Daniel Fink, 25. April 2014

DPad Deals (12. August 2016)

Capcom-Sale, Uncharted 4 und mehr

Adrian Knapik, 12. August 2016

Dpad Deals (26.September 2014)

Xbox One Fifa 15 Bundle, Goat Simulator und mehr

Benjamin Strobel, 26. September 2014

Dpad Deals (07. März 2014)

ALL YOUR MONEY BELONGS TO PSN!

Daniel Fink, 07. März 2014