DPad Deals (14. Oktober 2016)
Deep-Silver-Wochenende, Forza-Bundle und Batman
Nicht jede Woche kann ein Rundumschlag der Deals sein. Allerdings haben wir für euch die vielen Rosinen rausgepickt und drin gelassen, was wirklich schmeckt - denn niemand mag Rosinen. Diesmal gibt's bei Steam etwa das ganze Wochenende Spiele vom großen Publisher Deep Silver bis zu 80 Prozent verbilligt und beim Xbox-Marketplace kosten Forza Horizon 2 und Forza 5 zusammen nur 40 Euro. Viel Spaß beim Dealsen!
PC
Endless-Franchise Sale | 75 % sparen | Steam
Deep Silver Publisher Weekend | bis zu 80 % sparen | Steam
Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Star Wars: Battlefront (20 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Star Wars: Battlefront - Ultimate Edition (49 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Star Wars: Battlefront - Deluxe Edition (26 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2 & Forza Motorsport 5 (40 €) | sonst 80 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Motorsport 6: Porsche-Erweiterung (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2: VP (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2: Porsche-Erweiterung (3 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2: Autopass (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition (24 €) | sonst 60 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Unravel (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
RBI Baseball (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Valley (14 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Magic Circle: Gold Edition (15 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ziggurat (6 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Cast of the Seven Godsend (5 €) | sonst 7 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
MX vs ATV Reflex (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: World at War (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty 3 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Killer Is Dead (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (20 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Freefall Racers (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Batman: Arkham Knight (15€) | sonst 50€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (33€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Just Cause 3 (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Witness (22€) | sonst 37€ | PlayStation Store
Star Wars: Battlefront (20€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
DiRT Rally (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Technomancer (35€ oder 30€ PS Plus) | sonst 55€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) (3€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Another World - 20th anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Breath of Fire 1&2 Angebot | Kaufe eines der beiden Breath of Fire Spiele für die New 3DS Virtual Console und erhalte 50% Rabatt auf den anderen Teil | Nintendo eShop
Another World - 20th anniversary Edition (4€) | sonst 8€ | Nintendo eShop
