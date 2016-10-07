DPad Deals (7. Oktober 2016)
DPad Deals (7. Oktober 2016)
Ubisoft-Sale, Bandai-Namco-Sale und mehr
Lust auf The Division oder Rainbow Six: Siege? Wenn ihr eine Xbox One habt, wartet ein großer Ubisoft-Sale auf euch. Seid ihr mit der PS4 unterwegs, gibt es einen bunten Oktober-Sale mit Uncharted 4 für 30 Euro und Battlefront für 20 Euro. Auf dem PC werdet ihr durch Steam mit Namco-Bandai-Titeln versorgt. Noch Fragen? Gut.
PC
Bandai Namco Publisher Sale | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam
Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Division (30 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rainbow Six Siege (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Syndicate (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Watch_Dogs (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry 4 (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry Primal (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Trackmania Turbo (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
10 Second Ninja X (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Bard's Gold (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
MagNets: Voll geladen (9 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Unity (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Schrei nach Freiheit (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
MX vs ATV Reflex (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry 3 (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rayman Legends (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Splinter Cell: Conviction (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Splinter Cell: Double Agent (4 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (6 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Monopoly Plus (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Splatters (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Outland (4 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Crash of the Titans (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Herrscher der Mutanten (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
F1 2016 (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (33€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Just Cause 3 (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Witness (22€) | sonst 37€ | PlayStation Store
Star Wars: Battlefront (20€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
DiRT Rally (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Technomancer (35€ oder 30€ PS Plus) | sonst 55€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
SteamWorld Heist (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Epic Dumpster Bear (4€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
URBAN TRIAL FREESTYLE (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
My Little Baby 3D (8€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
PC
Bandai Namco Publisher Sale | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam
Xbox One
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Division (30 €) | sonst 50 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rainbow Six Siege (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Syndicate (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Watch_Dogs (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry 4 (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry Primal (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Trackmania Turbo (20 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
10 Second Ninja X (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Bard's Gold (3 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
MagNets: Voll geladen (9 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart (7 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Unity (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Schrei nach Freiheit (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
MX vs ATV Reflex (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry 3 (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (6 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Rayman Legends (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Splinter Cell: Conviction (2 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Splinter Cell: Double Agent (4 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (6 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Monopoly Plus (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
The Splatters (5 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Outland (4 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Crash of the Titans (15 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Herrscher der Mutanten (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
F1 2016 (45€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (33€) | sonst 60€ | PlayStation Store
Just Cause 3 (25€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Witness (22€) | sonst 37€ | PlayStation Store
Star Wars: Battlefront (20€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store
DiRT Rally (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Technomancer (35€ oder 30€ PS Plus) | sonst 55€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
SteamWorld Heist (15€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Epic Dumpster Bear (4€) | sonst 7€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
URBAN TRIAL FREESTYLE (2€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
My Little Baby 3D (8€) | sonst 25€ | Nintendo eShop
Kommentare
Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Themen
Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.