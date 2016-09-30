DPad Deals (30. September 2016)

(Artikel)
Torsten Ingendoh, 30. September 2016

DPad Deals (30. September 2016)

The Last of Us Remastered, Steam-Hardware

Diese Woche haben vor allem PS4- und Steam-Freunde viel, auf das sie ihr Geld schmeißen können. So ist etwa das geniale The Last of Us Remastered für läppische 15 Euro erhältlich und beim Ubisoft-Geburtstag lassen sich auch ein paar Schnäppchen ergattern. Währenddessen verscherbelt Valve günstig Steamhardware. Steam Link und Steam Controller sind bis zu 41 Prozent reduziert!

PC
Steam Hardware Sale | bis zu 41 % Rabatt | Steam

Codemasters Publisher Weekend | bis zu 80 % Rabatt| Steam


Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Grand Theft Auto 5 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Mirror's Edge Catalyst (30 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

This War of Mine: Little Ones (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Fenix Furia (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Coffin Dodgers (8 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Midnight Club: LA (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Max Payne 3 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

L.A. Noire (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Borderlands 2: Season Pass (6 €) | sonst 28 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel: Season Pass (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Borderlands 2: Ultimatives Kammer-Jäger Upgrade Pack 2 (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Duke Nukem Forever (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Axel & Pixel (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
Overwatch: Origins Edition (45€) | Amazon

The Last of Us: Remastered (15€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store

The Division (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate) (40€) | sonst 100€ | PlayStation Store

Rainbow Six Siege (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Far Cry Primal (22€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Trackmania Turbo (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Trials Fusion (9€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store


Wii U
BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien (6€)| sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop

Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop

Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 (11€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop

