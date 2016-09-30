DPad Deals (30. September 2016) The Last of Us Remastered, Steam-Hardware

Diese Woche haben vor allem PS4- und Steam-Freunde viel, auf das sie ihr Geld schmeißen können. So ist etwa das geniale The Last of Us Remastered für läppische 15 Euro erhältlich und beim Ubisoft-Geburtstag lassen sich auch ein paar Schnäppchen ergattern. Währenddessen verscherbelt Valve günstig Steamhardware. Steam Link und Steam Controller sind bis zu 41 Prozent reduziert!