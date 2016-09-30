DPad Deals (30. September 2016)
DPad Deals (30. September 2016)
The Last of Us Remastered, Steam-Hardware
Diese Woche haben vor allem PS4- und Steam-Freunde viel, auf das sie ihr Geld schmeißen können. So ist etwa das geniale The Last of Us Remastered für läppische 15 Euro erhältlich und beim Ubisoft-Geburtstag lassen sich auch ein paar Schnäppchen ergattern. Währenddessen verscherbelt Valve günstig Steamhardware. Steam Link und Steam Controller sind bis zu 41 Prozent reduziert!
PC
Steam Hardware Sale | bis zu 41 % Rabatt | Steam
Codemasters Publisher Weekend | bis zu 80 % Rabatt| Steam
Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Grand Theft Auto 5 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mirror's Edge Catalyst (30 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
This War of Mine: Little Ones (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Fenix Furia (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Coffin Dodgers (8 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Midnight Club: LA (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Max Payne 3 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
L.A. Noire (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Borderlands 2: Season Pass (6 €) | sonst 28 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel: Season Pass (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Borderlands 2: Ultimatives Kammer-Jäger Upgrade Pack 2 (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Duke Nukem Forever (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Axel & Pixel (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Overwatch: Origins Edition (45€) | Amazon
The Last of Us: Remastered (15€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
The Division (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate) (40€) | sonst 100€ | PlayStation Store
Rainbow Six Siege (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Far Cry Primal (22€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Trackmania Turbo (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Trials Fusion (9€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien (6€)| sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 (11€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop
PC
Steam Hardware Sale | bis zu 41 % Rabatt | Steam
Codemasters Publisher Weekend | bis zu 80 % Rabatt| Steam
Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Grand Theft Auto 5 (45 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Mirror's Edge Catalyst (30 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
This War of Mine: Little Ones (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Fenix Furia (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Coffin Dodgers (8 €) | sonst 12 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Midnight Club: LA (10 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Max Payne 3 (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
L.A. Noire (9 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Borderlands 2: Season Pass (6 €) | sonst 28 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel: Season Pass (6 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Borderlands 2: Ultimatives Kammer-Jäger Upgrade Pack 2 (2 €) | sonst 5 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Duke Nukem Forever (6 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Axel & Pixel (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
Overwatch: Origins Edition (45€) | Amazon
The Last of Us: Remastered (15€) | sonst 45€ | PlayStation Store
The Division (30€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate) (40€) | sonst 100€ | PlayStation Store
Rainbow Six Siege (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Far Cry Primal (22€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Trackmania Turbo (20€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Trials Fusion (9€) | sonst 20€ | PlayStation Store
Wii U
BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien (6€)| sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Severed (13€) | sonst 15€ | Nintendo eShop
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 (11€) | sonst 13€ | Nintendo eShop
Kommentare
Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Themen
Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.