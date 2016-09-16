DPad Deals (16. September 2016)
DPad Deals (16. September 2016)
PS4 + Uncharted 4 für 269 Euro, Warner Bros. Sale und mehr
Amazon schaufelt immer noch PS4s mit Uncharted 4 für 269 Euro raus, was aktuell ein respektables Angebot ist. Auf der Xbox One bekommt ihr die Overwatch Origins Edition 25% günstiger, nachdem ihr letzte Woche angefixt wurdet. Und sowohl auf Xbox als auch auf Steam dürft ihr euch über Warner Bros. Sales freuen. Die Deals der Woche:
PC
Warner Bros. Publisher Weekend | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam
Aspyr Birthday Sale | u.a. Borderlands 2 GOTY für 11 €, Civilization V Complete 11 € | Steam
Naruto Franchise Sale | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam
Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Overwatch: Origins Edition (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battleborn (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Motorsport 6: Autopass DLC (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Soul Axion (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Deadlight: Director's Cut (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Stikbold! Ein Dodgeball-Abenteuer (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon 2: Autopass DLC (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battleborn Digital Deluxe (43 €) | sonst 85 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Motorsport 5: Autopass DLC (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon: Rally DLC (5 €) | sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon: Season Pass (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Forza Horizon: VIP-Mitgliedschaft und Auto-Paket (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Under Defeat HD: Deluxe Edition (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
NBA 2K16 (20€) | Amazon
PS4 (500 GB) + Uncharted 4 (270€) | Amazon
EA SPORTS UFC 2 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Mad Max (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Order: 1886 (16€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Alien Isolation (10€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS3
Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The Last of Us GOTY (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS Vita
A.W.: Phoenix Festa (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Gravity Rush (7€) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Wii U
The Quiet Collection (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
Citizens of Earth (5€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
Lord of Magna: Maiden Heaven (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop
