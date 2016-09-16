DPad Deals (16. September 2016)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 16. September 2016

DPad Deals (16. September 2016)

PS4 + Uncharted 4 für 269 Euro, Warner Bros. Sale und mehr

Amazon schaufelt immer noch PS4s mit Uncharted 4 für 269 Euro raus, was aktuell ein respektables Angebot ist. Auf der Xbox One bekommt ihr die Overwatch Origins Edition 25% günstiger, nachdem ihr letzte Woche angefixt wurdet. Und sowohl auf Xbox als auch auf Steam dürft ihr euch über Warner Bros. Sales freuen. Die Deals der Woche:

PC
Warner Bros. Publisher Weekend | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam

Aspyr Birthday Sale | u.a. Borderlands 2 GOTY für 11 €, Civilization V Complete 11 € | Steam

Naruto Franchise Sale | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam


Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Overwatch: Origins Edition (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battleborn (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 6: Autopass DLC (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Soul Axion (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deadlight: Director's Cut (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Stikbold! Ein Dodgeball-Abenteuer (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2: Autopass DLC (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battleborn Digital Deluxe (43 €) | sonst 85 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 5: Autopass DLC (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon: Rally DLC (5 €) | sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon: Season Pass (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon: VIP-Mitgliedschaft und Auto-Paket (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Under Defeat HD: Deluxe Edition (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
NBA 2K16 (20€) | Amazon

PS4 (500 GB) + Uncharted 4 (270€) | Amazon

EA SPORTS UFC 2 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Mad Max (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

The Order: 1886 (16€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Alien Isolation (10€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS3
Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

The Last of Us GOTY (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS Vita
A.W.: Phoenix Festa (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Gravity Rush (7€) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


Wii U
The Quiet Collection (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Citizens of Earth (5€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Lord of Magna: Maiden Heaven (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Gast
16. September 2016 um 23:27 Uhr
GASTNAME
E-MAIL (nicht öffentlich)
      
SICHERHEITSFRAGE
Mit wie vielen "d" schreibt sich "dailydpad"?
ANTWORT

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

Gefällt dir unser Artikel?

Ähnliche Artikel

DPad Deals (16. Oktober 2015)

Dragon Age, The Walking Dead und PS4-Deals

Paul Rubah, 16. Oktober 2015

Dpad Deals (07. Februar 2014)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. und Borderpants 2, PSN übertreibt

Daniel Fink, 07. Februar 2014

DPad Deals (9. Oktober 2015)

WWE 2K15, Mario Sports Mix und mehr Angebote

Paul Rubah, 09. Oktober 2015

Dpad Deals (14. Februar 2014)

ROME II, CoH 2, Witcher-Reihe und Horny

Daniel Fink, 14. Februar 2014

Dpad Deals (21.Februar 2014)

OMG, Ubisoft und XBL drehen durch!

Daniel Fink, 21. Februar 2014