DPad Deals (16. September 2016)

Adrian Knapik, 16. September 2016

PS4 + Uncharted 4 für 269 Euro, Warner Bros. Sale und mehr

Amazon schaufelt immer noch PS4s mit Uncharted 4 für 269 Euro raus, was aktuell ein respektables Angebot ist. Auf der Xbox One bekommt ihr die Overwatch Origins Edition 25% günstiger, nachdem ihr letzte Woche angefixt wurdet. Und sowohl auf Xbox als auch auf Steam dürft ihr euch über Warner Bros. Sales freuen. Die Deals der Woche:

PC
Warner Bros. Publisher Weekend | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam

Aspyr Birthday Sale | u.a. Borderlands 2 GOTY für 11 €, Civilization V Complete 11 € | Steam

Naruto Franchise Sale | bis zu 75 % Rabatt | Steam


Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Overwatch: Origins Edition (52 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battleborn (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 6: Autopass DLC (8 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Soul Axion (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Deadlight: Director's Cut (13 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Stikbold! Ein Dodgeball-Abenteuer (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon 2: Autopass DLC (6 €) | sonst 25 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battleborn Digital Deluxe (43 €) | sonst 85 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Motorsport 5: Autopass DLC (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Mirror's Edge (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon: Rally DLC (5 €) | sonst 19 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon: Season Pass (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Forza Horizon: VIP-Mitgliedschaft und Auto-Paket (2 €) | sonst 9 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Under Defeat HD: Deluxe Edition (10 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
NBA 2K16 (20€) | Amazon

PS4 (500 GB) + Uncharted 4 (270€) | Amazon

EA SPORTS UFC 2 (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Mad Max (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

The Order: 1886 (16€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Alien Isolation (10€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS3
Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

The Last of Us GOTY (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS Vita
A.W.: Phoenix Festa (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Gravity Rush (7€) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


Wii U
The Quiet Collection (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Citizens of Earth (5€) | sonst 12€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

Lord of Magna: Maiden Heaven (18€) | sonst 30€ | Nintendo eShop

