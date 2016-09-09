DPad Deals (9. September 2016)
DPad Deals (9. September 2016)
PS4 + Uncharted 4 für 270€, Assassin's Creed Sale und mehr
Media Markt hat seine "Zwei PS4s für 400 Euro"-Aktion schneller ausverkauft als ihr PS4 Pro sagen konntet. Doch keine Sorge, Amazon naht mit einer Rettung für alle, die nicht blöd genug für den Media Markt waren. 270 Euro kostet eine PS4 gemeinsam mit Uncharted 4, was noch immer ein ziemlich guter Deal ist. Auf der Xbox findet ihr Assassin's Creed im Sale und bei Steam bekommt ihr Spiele aus dem Hause Focus Home stark reduziert. Die Deals der Woche:
PC
Focus Home Sale | bis zu 75 % reduziert | Steam
This War Of Mine (5 €) | sonst 19 € | Steam
The Talos Principle (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Steam
Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
WWE 2K16 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield 4 (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Syndicate (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (4 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (40 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Battlefield Hardline (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
TurnOn (9 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Peggle 2 (3 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Screencheat (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Unity (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Schrei nach Freiheit (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Xbox 360
Forza Horizon (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed 2 (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Revelations (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Schrei nach Freiheit (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed 3 (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Rogue (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
Assassin's Creed Liberation HD (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich
PS4
The Division Steelbook (40€) | Amazon
PS4 (500 GB) + Uncharted 4 (270€) | Amazon
One Piece: Burning Blood (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Mad Max (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store
The Order: 1886 (16€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Alien Isolation (10€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS3
Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
The Last of Us GOTY (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
PS Vita
A.W.: Phoenix Festa (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store
Gravity Rush (7€) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich
Wii U
Swords & Soldiers II (9€) | sonst 19€ | Nintendo eShop
Mighty No. 9 (16€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
Nintendo 3DS
Shin Megami Tensei IV (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Streets of Rage (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Streets of Rage 2 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Gunstar Heroes (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Outrun (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Shinobi III (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Super Hang On (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
3D Space Harrier (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop
