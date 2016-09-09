DPad Deals (9. September 2016)

(Artikel)
Adrian Knapik, 09. September 2016

DPad Deals (9. September 2016)

PS4 + Uncharted 4 für 270€, Assassin's Creed Sale und mehr

Media Markt hat seine "Zwei PS4s für 400 Euro"-Aktion schneller ausverkauft als ihr PS4 Pro sagen konntet. Doch keine Sorge, Amazon naht mit einer Rettung für alle, die nicht blöd genug für den Media Markt waren. 270 Euro kostet eine PS4 gemeinsam mit Uncharted 4, was noch immer ein ziemlich guter Deal ist. Auf der Xbox findet ihr Assassin's Creed im Sale und bei Steam bekommt ihr Spiele aus dem Hause Focus Home stark reduziert. Die Deals der Woche:

PC
Focus Home Sale | bis zu 75 % reduziert | Steam

This War Of Mine (5 €) | sonst 19 € | Steam

The Talos Principle (10 €) | sonst 40 € | Steam


Xbox One
Earthlock (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

WWE 2K16 (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield 4 (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Syndicate (24 €) | sonst 40 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (4 €) | sonst 14 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (40 €) | sonst 100 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Battlefield Hardline (5 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

TurnOn (9 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Peggle 2 (3 €) | sonst 13 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Screencheat (8 €) | sonst 15 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition (35 €) | sonst 70 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Unity (12 €) | sonst 30 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Schrei nach Freiheit (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


Xbox 360
Forza Horizon (GRATIS) | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed 2 (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Revelations (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Schrei nach Freiheit (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed 3 (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Rogue (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed (5 €) | sonst 10 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD (8 €) | sonst 20 € | Xbox Live Marketplace | Xbox Live Gold erforderlich


PS4
The Division Steelbook (40€) | Amazon

PS4 (500 GB) + Uncharted 4 (270€) | Amazon

One Piece: Burning Blood (35€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank (20€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Mad Max (20€) | sonst 70€ | PlayStation Store

The Order: 1886 (16€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich

Alien Isolation (10€) | sonst 35€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS3
Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition (15€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

The Last of Us GOTY (10€) | sonst 30€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


PS Vita
A.W.: Phoenix Festa (25€) | sonst 40€ | PlayStation Store

Gravity Rush (7€) | sonst 15€ | PlayStation Store | PlayStation Plus erforderlich


Wii U
Swords & Soldiers II (9€) | sonst 19€ | Nintendo eShop

Mighty No. 9 (16€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop


Nintendo 3DS
Shin Megami Tensei IV (10€) | sonst 20€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Streets of Rage (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Streets of Rage 2 (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Gunstar Heroes (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Outrun (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Shinobi III (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Super Hang On (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

3D Space Harrier (3€) | sonst 5€ | Nintendo eShop

Kommentare

Bisher hat dieser Artikel keine Kommentare. Sei der erste, der einen Kommentar veröffentlicht!
Gast
16. September 2016 um 15:40 Uhr
GASTNAME
E-MAIL (nicht öffentlich)
      
SICHERHEITSFRAGE
Mit wie vielen "d" schreibt sich "dailydpad"?
ANTWORT

Themen

Angebote
Themengebiet - Günstiger als sonst gibt es das Zeug nur im Angebot! Zuschlagen und sparen ist das Motto jedes Schnäppchenjägers.
Dpad Deals
Sparte - Die Schnäppchen der Woche.

Gefällt dir unser Artikel?

Ähnliche Artikel

DPad Deals (16. Oktober 2015)

Dragon Age, The Walking Dead und PS4-Deals

Paul Rubah, 16. Oktober 2015

Dpad Deals (07. Februar 2014)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. und Borderpants 2, PSN übertreibt

Daniel Fink, 07. Februar 2014

DPad Deals (9. Oktober 2015)

WWE 2K15, Mario Sports Mix und mehr Angebote

Paul Rubah, 09. Oktober 2015

Dpad Deals (14. Februar 2014)

ROME II, CoH 2, Witcher-Reihe und Horny

Daniel Fink, 14. Februar 2014

Dpad Deals (21.Februar 2014)

OMG, Ubisoft und XBL drehen durch!

Daniel Fink, 21. Februar 2014